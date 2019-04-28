While defending President Donald Trump's comments about the Charlottesville riots, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for allegedly remaining silent about attacks against Christians in Sri Lanka. But the freshmen congresswoman has never been one to keep silent when critics drop her name and not long after Conway's interview aired, Ocasio-Cortez challenged Conway over her Sri Lanka remark. In a series of tweets posted Sunday, the congresswoman accused Conway of trying to "stoke suspicion" about her faith.

"Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian?" Ocasio-Cortez asked Conway in a series of tweets posted Sunday. "What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV?" The New York representative went on to accuse Conway of "using this as an excuse to stoke suspicion around my Christianity [and] faith life."

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper earlier in the day, Conway had brought up Ocasio-Cortez' apparent silence regarding a series of bombs in Sri Lanka while defending comments the president had made about a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that had ended in deadly violence. "I see officials who get a lot of airtime and ink, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, congresswoman, who tweets many times about the mosque and never once about the Christians being killed in Sri Lanka," Conway said.

In tweets addressing Conway, Ocasio-Cortez said she'd spent the Easter holiday unplugged from technology while visiting family in Puerto Rico. "On Easter I was away from tech visiting my grandmother in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House's incompetent disaster response," she wrote. "The Sri Lanka massacre was horrifying.

"No one should be targeted for their religion," the congresswoman went on to say in a separate follow-up tweet. "If you're so moved, let's do more to welcome immigrants fleeing religious persecution."

