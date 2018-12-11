Although her political career hasn't even officially started, incoming freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has already shown she isn't afraid of making controversial statements. However, it's also become clear that her opponents are more than willing to criticize her sharply even for her less controversial statements. In a very good example of this, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comments on John Kelly apparently angered White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway — and Conway then took it out on Ocasio-Cortez on Fox News.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments in question on Monday on Twitter. She retweeted a post from Rep. Barbara Lee of California, who was calling on outgoing White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to apologize to Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida. Back in the fall of 2017, Kelly made a false claim about Wilson after she had publicly feuded with President Donald Trump, but the claim was quickly debunked, as CNN wrote. Kelly, however, claimed that he would "absolutely not" apologize for his comments. Wilson, however, told the Miami Herald in December 2018 that Trump's and Kelly's public attacks on her had led to people sending her nooses and death threats in the mail — and that Kelly had still not apologized.

Lee and Ocasio-Cortez, then, responded to the news that Kelly would be departing from his role in the White House by saying he should apologize to Wilson before leaving.

"John Kelly was straight up exposed for lying about @ RepWilson in comments aimed at discrediting her," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in her tweet. "He absolutely owes her an apology, and his refusal to do so isn’t a sign of strength — it’s cowardice."

Conway, then, seemed to take serious issue with this, as Politico explained. In an interview she gave on Fox News, she brought up Ocasio-Cortez's comments without prompting — and without naming her.

“This country owes him a debt of gratitude,” said Conway, according to Politico, referring to Kelly's extensive military career. She then continued, saying:

Not the nonsense that’s been spewed about him even recently from the left, and from this 29-year-old congresswoman who doesn't seem to know much about anything when you ask her basic concepts about the economy, the Middle East, military, funding.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Referring to the congresswoman's age made it quite clear who Conway was referring to, as Ocasio-Cortez famously became the youngest woman ever elected to the House at 29, as CNBC wrote. Still, though, Conway made a point of not mentioning Ocasio-Cortez by name by saying it was “really embarrassing and for her to even use a slur against him yesterday — and I won't repeat her name or the slur."

“But let me stand up for Gen. John Kelly," Conway then said.

The Trump administration has a whole has given only positive comments about Kelly publicly, but many reports have alleged that President Trump and Kelly have had a very tense relationship with numerous ups and downs, as TIME summed up. On Twitter, Trump has often pushed back on these reports, calling them fake.