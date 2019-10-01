Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are married. You may be thinking that's old news, but the pair just celebrated their previous vows by having a second wedding in South Carolina. Now, Justin Bieber has just shared the first photos of Hailey Baldwin's wedding dress, and the bride was giving off serious Meghan Markle vibes.

On Oct. 1, Bieber took to his Instagram account to post some of the first images of his and Baldwin's nuptials. The images, which seem to have been taken inside a photo booth, show the pair kissing and making faces for the camera. The groom added the caption, "My bride is [flame emoji]."

Judging by the photos posted by the singer, Baldwin seems to have potentially taken inspiration for her reception look from Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The bride's dress features the same high neckline as the Duchess's Stella McCartney reception dress as well as the open back design. Baldwin's look isn't only similar to Markle's due to her dress choice. The model also chose to wear her hair pulled back in a messy bun with a center part that, like Markle's signature look, had pieces falling around her face.

While these similarities could just be coincidental, they're also hard to deny.

As of press time, little is known about the dress Baldwin wore to her and Bieber's reception. However, the look appears to be the second gown the model donned. According to paparazzi photos of the wedding circulating on Twitter, the new(ish) Mrs. Bieber wore an off-the-shoulder gown for the ceremony and changed into the Markle-esque piece for the reception. While Baldwin's wedding dress isn't fully visible, the off-the-shoulder design appears reminiscent of the Tommy Hilfiger gown she wore to the 2018 Met Gala.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Baldwin's wedding dresses are two of the most important ensembles from her wedding day, but they aren't the only ones that the bride wore. In fact, the model had a few different looks for her wedding festivities.

According to Vogue, Baldwin's nuptial fashions began a few days before she departed for South Carolina. The model and her friends celebrated the upcoming wedding with a bachelorette party, and it marked the first of the model's bridal fashions. The fitted, ruched dress she wore to the party was, of course, white, but in what could be a surprise, the piece was affordable. The dress is by Oh Polly (sizes UK 4-UK 12) and retails for just $55.

As Bieber and Baldwin's wedding weekend began, the bride kept the white-hued dress theme going. According to People, the bride wore a custom Vivienne Westwood mini-dress with a corset bodice and off-the-shoulder neckline. She completed the look with a pair of white stilettos with large bows at the ankles.

Baldwin is not the first celebrity to choose Westwood for a bridal look. In December 2018, Miley Cyrus also wore the designer for her own nuptials. In fact, Cyrus' dress featured a similar shoulder-baring design and corset bodice.

As for the day of her wedding, Baldwin seemed to keep her wardrobe comfortable prior to her ceremony. In an Instagram story posted by friend Justine Skye, Baldwin can be seen wearing an oversized tie-dye tee-shirt with a trucker hat that read, "Heaven is for Lovers."

Justine Skye/Instagram

Skye also captured a photo of what was likely Baldwin's last look of her wedding day. In her Instagram stories, the singer posted a photo of Baldwin wearing a custom leather jacket with the word "Wife" emblazoned across the back in crystals. The bride seems to have tossed the jacket on over her Markle-esque reception dress for the end of the evening.

Justine Skye/Instagram

According to Elle, Bieber and Baldwin will be going on a honeymoon now that they've gotten hitched a second. As of press time, no photos of Baldwin's honeymoon looks have surfaced, but here's hoping there's even more wifey-themed pieces headed fans' way.