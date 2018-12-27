In case you didn't hear over the holidays, congratulations are in order for long-time couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. The pair got married just before Christmas in an intimate ceremony, and if you're a fashion fan, you're probably wondering who designed Miley Cyrus' wedding dress? As it turns out, it's an ultra familiar name that will sound especially familiar to fans of Sex and the City.

According to Cyrus' Instagram account, she and Hemsworth were married on Dec. 23 at a small ceremony. The couple shared photos of themselves at the ceremony seeming to confirm the social media announced news. Given the interest in their relationship, the low key wedding makes total sense, and Cyrus seemed to keep her dress in line with the minimalist vibes.

In her Instagram images, Cyrus can be seen wearing a stunning, off-the-shoulder floor length gown that was minimalist and chic while giving a bit of a retro vibes with its delicate draping. In the photos, Cyrus tagged designer Vivienne Westwood, yes the same designer who created the iconic dress Carrie Bradshaw wore in the first Sex and the City film. According to People, Westwood has confirmed that the dress is one of their creations featuring a corseted bodice and silk satin.

Cyrus also took to her Twitter account to a post a video, seemingly taken by now husband Hemsworth, of her dancing in the dress. Once you see Cyrus' moves in the gorgeous Westwood frock, it's not hard to see why she chose it. Not only is it simple and elegant, but hello, she can move in it, and you've got to dance at your own wedding, right?

Twitter certainly seemed to love her Vivienne Westwood dress just as much as Cyrus clearly did.

Some called her dress the best of 2018, and considering that there's been two royal weddings, that's high praise.

Others are saying that they won't be tying the knot unless it's in the same dress, and there's kind of some good news there if you'd got a couple thousand dollars in your bank account.

According to People, the Vivienne Westwood design is actually available as a made to order piece at their London and New York boutiques. The bad news? It costs a whopping $8600.

Cyrus' gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown joins the ranks of other celebrity wedding dresses that have blown fans away in 2018. Meghan Markle's custom Givenchy wedding gown had royal fashion lovers swooning this past summer, and then there was Priyanka Chopra's hand beaded dress by Ralph Lauren (complete with hidden messages), and Princess Eugenie's breathtaking ball gown silhouette from her October wedding. Basically, it's been a good year for wedding dress lovers.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After 10 years together, it certainly seems to be official. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married, and the "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" singer tied the knot in a stunning Vivienne Westwood gown. Maybe fairy tales aren't real, but Cyrus and Hemsworth's sweet, long term love affair may just melt skeptics' hearts.