It's the first Monday in May and if you're at all interested in the world of fashion, beauty, and celebrity, you know what that means. Models, designers, actors, musicians, and everyone who's anyone is stepping out onto the Met Gala 2019 red carpet dressed in looks they've undoubtedly been planning out for weeks, perhaps even months now. Every detail of every Met Gala ensemble should not go unnoticed, especially when there's a rather obscure theme happening — you never know what statement each attendee is trying to make.

This year, the theme of Met Gala 2019 is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which is inspired by writer Susan Sontag's notable 1964 essay, "Notes on 'Camp.'" In an interview with Vogue, Andrew Bolton, a curator for the Costume Institute, described camp as "style without content." He elaborated, saying, "[Camp] has become increasingly more mainstream in its pluralities—political camp, queer camp, Pop camp, the conflation of high and low, the idea that there is no such thing as originality.”

In other words, guests will have the opportunity to interpret and express what camp means to them, however they want. If you're still a bit confused as to what to expect, consider this — to be campy means to be deliberately exaggerated. Without further ado, here are the bold, theatrical, and campy looks from the Met Gala 2019 red carpet.