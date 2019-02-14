Few things can make a '90s kids heart flutter as much as the sound of the All That theme song. You know, the one recorded by TLC? Now, there's even more reason for your heart to go aflutter, because Nickelodeon just announced that they're rebooting All That for a new generation of tweens. Nickelodeon announced that the new All That will premiere this summer, with All That alum and present Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson serving as the executive producer.

The first All That ran from 1994-2005, making a total of 10 seasons, and it introduced viewers to young actors like Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, Lori Beth Denberg, and more. Each week, the talented cast would perform hilariously silly comedy sketches that became mainstays for spinoff shows and movies like The Amanda Show, Good Burger, Kenan & Kel, and more. For kids who grew up watching All That, some of the sketches likely still remain unforgettable even 20 years after they first aired, and so the bar for the new Nickelodeon reboot is high. Fortunately, with Thompson working on the show, fans likely have nothing to worry about.

While talking to Variety about the reboot, Thompson said, “It means everything to me. It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity." Now, Thompson will return the favor by giving a new generation the same opportunity — while making the rest of the world laugh their butts off, most likely.

All That Official on YouTube

Thompson isn't the only one helming the return of the beloved sketch-comedy series, as the new All That will also include comedian Jermaine Fowler, from Sorry to Bother You, as a consultant, according to E! News. As stated by Variety, Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins pitched the return of All That directly to Thompson, and the SNL actor said that accepting the role as an EP was a "no-brainer."

Robbins told Variety, "We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars. We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of All That to the world." The president of Nick also revealed that the new show would include old sketches as well as a lot of new ones. Oh boy, just the thought of Bynes reviving her role as Gina from the “Whateverr!” sketch will probably cause more than a few full-grown millennials to have a full-blown meltdown.

The All That return adds to the ever-increasing list of '90s shows that Nickelodeon plans to revive or revisit some way in the near future. A movie based on the Nickelodeon show Are You Afraid of the Dark is set to come out in October 2019, and the TV network also announced that Rugrats will come back as an animated series as well as in a live-action movie that's scheduled to be released in November 2020.

It's a great time to be a former Nickelodeon fan who now desperately misses their childhood because, as it turns out, childhood never has to end after all. This summer, the return of All That will definitely have a lot of people reminiscing about the glory days.