The golden age of television just keeps on giving, and last night the 71st Emmy Awards celebrated the hell out of them. Obviously, with it being an American ceremony, the majority of the accolades were awarded to stateside talent. But that's not to say that UK telly was unappreciated, far from it. In fact, you could say that the British winners at the Emmys stole the night entirely.

As Deadline aptly points out, this year's ceremony "felt more like the BAFTAs" thanks to the likes of Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Killing Eve, and Fleabag taking home the biggest awards. "There's quite a lot of British winners, maybe too many," Succession writer Jesse Armstrong joked. "Maybe you should have a think about those immigration restrictions."

Two categories that are usually dominated by American actors were won by British legends Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Comer for their performances in Fleabag and Killing Eve. "I was not expecting to get up on this stage tonight," Comer said. "I cannot believe I'm in a category alongside these women, one of them who is my co-star Sandra Oh." She continued:

"Safe to say Sandra that this Killing Eve journey has been an absolute whirlwind and I feel so lucky to have shared the whole experience with you."

It is worth noting that although these shows are inherently British, the majority of them can be described as a "global production". As Deadline notes, shows like Killing Eve, Last Week Tonight, and Black Mirror are fundamentally British but are funded by U.S. broadcasters like BBC America, HBO, and Netflix.

The same can be said for Chernobyl, which is "written by an American (Craig Mazin) with a mix of Brit and American exec producers [and actors]", and is co-produced by HBO and Sky. Nevertheless, here's the full rundown of the Brits who won last night.

Best Comedy: Fleabag

Fleabag Best Drama: Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Best Limited Series: Chernobyl

Chernobyl Best Actress, Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Best Actress, Drama: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal Television Movie: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Writing for a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag ('Episode 1')

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag ('Episode 1') Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession ('Nobody Is Ever Missing')

Jesse Armstrong, Succession ('Nobody Is Ever Missing') Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Directing for a Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag ('Episode 1')

Looking at that list, it's pretty clear that Phoebe Waller-Bridge dominated telly this year. With a total of five awards (including Comer's win for Killing Eve), Waller-Bridge was understandably overwhelmed by the handful of Emmy's that both shows ended up winning.

"This is getting ridiculous," the actor, writer, and director said accepting Fleabag's fourth award (via BBC News). "Fleabag started as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh festival in 2014, and the journey has been absolutely mental to get here."

Director Harry Bradbeer also gave his praise for Waller-Bridge and her series. "For a director, something like Fleabag only comes along once in your life. Thank you Phoebe for coming into my life like some kind of glorious grenade. Scientists are still trying to work out how someone so incredibly talented can be so utterly lovely."