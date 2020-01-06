British telly is truly captivating the world, and last night’s Golden Globes totally proved it. Hosted by Ricky Gervais, nine of the UK’s best film and television shows were recognised, including the likes of Fleabag, The Crown, and Rocketman. Despite taking home less than half of the awards, it’s clear that the British winners at the Golden Globes are continuing to hold their own across the Atlantic.

The big wins of the night went to Olivia Colman for her performance in The Crown’s third season, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s continued success with Fleabag, Sam Mendes’ war epic 1917, and Taron Egerton for his transformative role as Elton John in Rocketman. Anthony Hopkins, Kit Harington, Helena Bonham Carter, and Tobias Menzies were also nominated for big awards.

As was with the 2019 Emmy’s, shows that took home awards like Chernobyl and Succession are joint ventures between UK and American production companies. With that in mind, here’s the full list of British winners.

Best Motion Picture Drama: 1917

1917 Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Taron Egerton, Rocketman Best Director of Any Motion Picture: Sam Mendes, 1917

Sam Mendes, 1917 Best Original Song: "I'm Gonna Love Me Again", Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again", Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin) Best Television Series — Drama: Succession

Succession Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series: Brian Cox, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Fleabag

Fleabag Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Chernobyl

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Much like last year’s Emmys, Waller-Bridge dominated the ceremony. Nominated in five categories for Fleabag and Killing Eve, Waller-Bridge won two Globes for Fleabag. During her acceptance speech for winning Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, the writer/actor thanked Barack Obama for including Fleabag on his recent 2019 top TV list.

“Personally, I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list and as some of you may know, he’s always been on mine. And if you don’t get that joke, watch season one of Fleabag really, really quickly! Thank you so much.”

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Waller-Bridge also thanked Andrew Scott during her second speech for Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy, where she was up against the likes of Christina Applegate (Dead To Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel), and Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

“This really comes down to Andrew Scott really because that man, there was a lot of talk about the chemistry between us in the show but he could have chemistry with a pebble and I’d love being Andrew’s pebble in this, thanks for bringing so much fire to the season,” she said. Scott was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.