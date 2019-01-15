The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be perfect, but there's no denying that they sure know how to drop a trailer. After weeks of anticipation, the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer has finally arrived. And, boy is it full of revelations, from debuting Jake Gyllenhaal's new character, Mysterio, to teasing a budding romance between Peter Parker and MJ. But there are also a ton of smaller details in the Far From Home trailer you might have missed — unless you've already watched it 20 times. And, you're going to want to catch these.

Granted, this is just a first trailer for the follow up to the MCU's smash hit, Spider-Man: Homecoming, so it's not like the clip reveals the entire conflict of the film, but there are a few telling details that could hint at future plot points, or, if nothing else, work as fun easter eggs for fans of the Marvel comic books to enjoy. The trailer mostly sets up Peter's summer trip to Europe, a school vacation that finds him and his BFFs in the middle of some kind of threat. Quick appearances by Nick Fury prove that Spider-Man will be recruited into another international fight, but the details are being kept secret — for now.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Most interestingly, there are a few blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments that seem to hint at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. As fans know, Spider-Man is, for all intents and purposes, currently dead, having fallen victim to Thanos' fatal snap that killed half the population. But, as is clear from this trailer, he will be very much alive after the events of Endgame. And some of these details could reveal much more about what's to come in the MCU.

The Avengers Tower

In the trailer, Spider-Man swings in front of what sure looks like the old Stark/Avengers Tower in New York City. It's heavily under construction, which is interesting considering the last time we saw it, in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it was still standing. That said, it wasn't the Avengers Tower anymore, it was being sold by Tony Stark, who moved the Avengers headquarters to a new, fancy facility upstate. It's unclear what the tower is now, or who owns it. (Instead, it's yet another small detail that could hint at Iron Man's disappearance, but, that's a theory for another day.)

The Spidey-Suit

Based on the trailer, it's honestly hard to tell how many suits Spider-Man is wearing in the film. But, it's safe to say that the suit hanging in his closet when he's packing for his trip to Europe is not the suit Spider-Man wore in Avengers: Infinity War. This one definitely does not look like it could survive a trip to outer space. It does, however, resemble the suit from Homecoming, though it's also not that one either. Clearly, this suit has some upgrades, but it's far from the Tony Stark upgrades he gave his mentee last time we saw them — hmmm...

Pepper Potts

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

When we first see Spider-Man in the new trailer, he's doing charity work at what looks like an even tot help the homeless. Later, Happy drops by with a giant prop check for $500,000, signed by Pepper Potts herself. As the CEO of Stark Industries, it's natural that she would also be in charge of any donations from the company. But, her signature here means that she either survived Thanos' snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, or that, like Peter, she has somehow come back.

Uncle Ben's Suitcase

This one heartbreaking detail harkens back to Spider-Man's origin story, involving the death of his beloved Uncle Ben. Though Uncle Ben never appeared in the MCU version of Spider-Man, his death has been chronicled onscreen before, and was alluded to in Homecoming. Moreover, this loss looms over everything that drives Peter Parker to be Spider-Man, so it's nice to see Ben honored in the new trailer, even if it is just initials on a suitcase.

The Passport

There are a few funny details hidden in Peter Parker's passport. As seen in a Twitter thread started by @AwesomEmergency, it looks like different versions of the trailer might have different passport numbers and details. However, in the US trailer, one LOL-worthy detail is the fact that Peter apparently does not have a year of birth (likely a trick to make sure the MCU is able to keep some semblance of a coherent timeline).

The Stealth Suit

Spider-Man appears to be debuting a brand new Spidey-look in the trailer with this all-black, combat-esque suit. Many fans online, including those at ComicBook.com, identified it as the Stealth Suit. In the comics, Peter makes the suit himself, but this looks pretty high-tech for a high school kid on summer break to throw together. The site floated the theory that perhaps Nick Fury brings the suit along, which would make sense. It does, after all, look like something a super spy would design.

Maria Hill, Is That You?

Speaking of Nick Fury, the man flew around the world to recruit Spider-Man to fight with him agains the Elementals (one of which is also pictured above), but he clearly didn't come alone. Based on this shot, it looks like he brought his trusty Number 2 at S.H.I.E.L.D., Maria Hill, with him. Though we don't see her face in the trailer, this sure looks like Maria. (And she's listed on the official Far From Home cast list on IMDB.) Like Fury and Peter, Maria was last seen turning into dust at the end of Infinity War, so it's safe to say this particular shot reveals that she'll survive Avengers: End Game, one way or another.

The Elementals

Ok, so, the Elementals in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer are actually pretty hard to miss. But, the appearance of giant, human-like monsters made out of earth, water, and fire might be confusing to those who don't already know about them. The Elementals are cosmic villains that can wield the power of the natural elements. So, in short: they're bad guys.

That Crazy Rich Asians Crossover

OK, admittedly, this doesn't really have anything to do with the MCU at all, but, it's worth noting that, yes, one of Peter Parker's classmates on their summer trip (on the far left in the photo above) is in fact played by Remy Hii, aka Alistair Cheng, the reckless film producer cousin from Crazy Rich Asians.

The International Trailer

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Finally, if you only watched the U.S. trailer, there are a few fun clips you missed out on, like the fact that Aunt May packed Peter's spidey suit in his suitcase after he left it at home, and all the flirty scenes between Peter and MJ. Most of the major scenes are the same, but still, the International trailer is worth a watch.

With seven months to go until Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, it's likely fans will get even more trailers and sneak peeks at what lies ahead for Peter Parker and his friends. But, until then, these details are more than enough to keep fans theorizing and speculating on what's next for the MCU.