All The Kardashian-Jenners' 2019 Halloween Costumes, In Case You Missed Any

As always, the Kardashian-Jenner family went all-out for Halloween. From their princess vibes to Legally Blonde perfection, all of the Kardashian-Jenners' 2019 Halloween costumes brought something special to the candy-coated table. And of course, they all posted photos and videos of their looks to prove it.

Kylie Jenner especially got into the Halloween spirit, as she not only wore multiple costumes (including a couple of looks with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and her daughter Stormi Webster), but she also threw a grand celebration for all of her friends and family. Like her younger sister, Kim Kardashian also marked the occasion with numerous looks, including a solo Elle Woods costume and a group Flintstones outfit with all of her kids.

For her Legally Blonde costume, Kim recreated all the fashionable looks from the Reese Witherspoon classic, down to even the smallest details (like the pink fluffy pen Elle used). She didn't just dress up like Elle Woods, though — she also recreated the character's Harvard admissions video scene-by-scene. It was the perfect get-up for the reality star since she's currently studying law, just like Witherspoon's character.

Kylie and Kim weren't the only ones who all in for their Halloween celebrations; Kendall Jenner threw her own Halloween party that doubled as a birthday bash. Keep reading to see how the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family got into the Halloween spirit.

1. Kourtney's Vampy Look

Kourtney Kardashian got in touch with her spooky side by dressing up as the glam Vampira, a character originally made famous by Maila Nurmi.

2. Cruella De Vil & Her Little Dalmatian

Khloé Kardashian did her own take on Cruella de Vil for Halloween. Naturally, she had her Dalmatians with her, including baby True Thompson.

3. Paging Super Kylie & Stormi

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

For all of their Halloween party festivities, Kylie and Stormi wore matching superhero costumes, complete with capes and "K" and "S" details.

4. No Objections Here

Kim really went the extra mile for her Legally Blonde theme this year. The result? A perfect, pink, and all-too-appropriate Halloween costume.

5. True's Turn In The Chocolate Factory

True didn't just dress up as a Dalmatian for Halloween, she also wore a bright Oompa Loompa outfit that looked like it was straight out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. To make the get-up even more fun, True posed in a candy shop.

6. Howdy From Kourtney

While she didn't specify whether she was emulating a famous country singer (guesses in the comments section ranged from Dolly Parton to Kacey Musgraves), Kourtney's second costume sure brought out the cowgirl in her.

7. A Little Devilish

The next generation of Kardashians also had some fun with a group costume. Kim's daughter North West and Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick dressed up as a devil and a devilish angel, respectively. Their friend Hayden completed their group look by dressing as an angel.

8. Kylie Went Under The Sea

Kylie looked like a real-life Disney princess in her Ariel get-up. To put the finishing touch on the look, the reality star carried around a Flounder purse that looked exactly like the character from The Little Mermaid.

9. Warrior Goddess Vibes

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Story

Kendall Jenner's Halloween costume brought all of the glam. On her Instagram Story, the model reposted a photo of her stunning, golden goddess look.

10. The Wests Meet The Flintstones

Every member of the West family took a page out of the Flintstones' book. Although, Kim admitted that photos of their group costume were a bit hard to get since Chicago was scared by the Dino costume, which was worn by her dad Kanye.

11. Kris Jenner's Skeletal Get-Up

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

As seen in one of Kylie's videos from her party, Kris Jenner dressed up as a Día de los Muertos skeleton. Since the outfit does have roots in Mexican culture, the momager has already started to receive some criticism for her outfit choice.

12. BFFs That Dress Up Together

A couple of days before Halloween, Kylie got a jump start on the holiday festivities with her friend Stassie, as the two wore matching Playboy bunny outfits.

13. A Couple Of Dolls

Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, went classic for Halloween, making themselves over as Barbie and Ken.

14. More Baby True

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

Khloé had so many looks in mind for her daughter's second Halloween. In addition to dressing True up as a Dalmatian and an Oompa Loompa, she also had her wear a little lion get-up and a bumblebee one.

15. A Fairy Princess

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

All of Kylie's Halloween costumes are somehow more stunning than the last. While she didn't give fans a full look at this one, it's clear that she was going for either a fairy-esque or butterfly vibe. Either way, the result is a totally glam look.

When it comes to fashion, the Kardashian-Jenner family brings their A-game all year long. So for Halloween, would you really expect anything less?