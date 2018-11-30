The day has finally arrived. Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video dropped on Friday, Nov. 30 and it's filled with so many references and recreations of your favorite 2000s rom-coms, like 13 Going On 30, Legally Blonde, and Mean Girls. But the Kardashian family's responses to "Thank U, Next" have focused on the cameo made by Kris Jenner, the Kardashian family matriarch.

Jenner appears in the video during the "Thank U, Next" recreation of the Mean Girls Christmas concert scene. The Kardashian matriarch takes on the role of Mrs. George, which was played in the movie by Amy Poehler. Jenner, wearing the iconic pink tracksuit, holds up a camcorder to record the performance, but then she gets super into it, much like the original Mrs. George did. At one point, Jenner even dances along to the performance with her own signature moves while standing in the audience. At the end of the video, Jenner appears again to say the closing words of the video, "Thank you, next, b*tch." Truly iconic.

And who knew, Kim Kardashian's interaction with Ariana Grande earlier in November may have been the biggest clue about the cameo. On Nov. 19, Kim Kardashian tweeted, "I just witnessed the best funniest thing OF ALL TIME OMG @ArianaGrande [crying laughing emoji]." Fans went on to speculate what this two meeting of minds could involve, but alas, it may have meant that Kim got a preview of the amazing cameo before anyone else. Was she on set when it happened? Or is there another Kardashian/Grande collab in the works?

Kris Jenner

Kris herself responded by tweeting a Mean Girls quote ("I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom.") and a link to the YouTube video. She has been retweeting many fan tweets and adding, "thank u next, b*tch."

Kendall Jenner

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner posted a clip of the video to her Instagram stories, with the caption, "This is genius @arianagrande @krisjenner." Ariana Grande reposted the story to her own Instagram Story.

The "Thank U. Next" music video has already proven to be iconic, but the Kardashian family response's to Kris' cameo may be even more exciting.