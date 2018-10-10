The hype around all of the celebrity looks at the 2018 AMAs show is almost as big as the show itself. To be fair, pretty much nothing could have over-hyped Taylor Swift's opening performance, which almost broke Twitter for a few minutes — but the red carpet looks for the American Music Awards did not disappoint. The awards show (which is kind of like the more extroverted sibling of the Grammy Awards) gave way to a wide array of styles, from old-school Hollywood glam to punk-rock edgy.

There didn't seem to be a unifying theme for the style at the American Music Awards. Rather, the red carpet served to prove how many looks can completely work, if you ever have the chance to strut on a red carpet and need to plan your vibe. From Busy Phillip's black sequined suit to Chloe and Halle Bailey's colorful, flowing gowns, nothing was off limits at the AMAs this year.

Previously, the AMAs have been known as a place for celebs to surprise and experiment. No one can forget Selena Gomez's shocking blonde hair, Kendall Jenner's fake bangs, or Kylie Jenner's leather and chains get-up in recent years. And while it doesn't seem that there were any shocking hair-related mic drops, there were plenty of over-the-top outfits to satisfy, surprise, and delight audience members at home.

Here are some of the most iconic looks from the 2018 AMAs:

Busy Phillips Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who knew sequined flare plants could look straight-up sophisticated? Phillips is a woman for the people, and she didn't disappoint with this edgy yet classic black outfit.

Jennifer Lopez Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez is better at bringing down the house than pretty much anyone, but she doesn't always go for a soft, ethereal look. It's probably surprising to no one that she looks just as natural in a bright pink, goddess-y gown as she does rocking it through a medley performance in a series of glitzed out outfits.

Camila Cabello Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Camila Cabello took a different page out of the same book as Phillips with this corset-and-pants combo, notching the whole vibe off with some classic black pumps.

Tracee Ellis Ross Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As host of the AMAs, Tracee Ellis Ross wore a whole slew of outfits, and every last one of them was fantastic. But even better than the literal style was the point she made by wearing them: all of Ellis's outfits were made by black designers.

Cardi B & Offset Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi B and Offset aren't exactly the type of couple that you would ever expect to be low-key, so it's no surprise that they brought the heat with their his-and-hers couple outfit. Cardi B rocked a flower extravaganza of a gown (complete with matching heels), and Offset wore a dark purple suit to bring out the colors in Cardi B's gown. Talk about couple goals.

Rita Ora Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When you can't tell if someone is going to the American Music Awards or to the Grammys, you know they've slayed their look. Rita Ora crushed the game with her black ballgown, which somehow managed to be equal parts classic and edgy.

Post Malone Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Usually the various suits that make their way onto the red carpet don't tend to mystify– but Post Malone has never been someone who wants to fly under the radar. So it's fitting, then, that he would rock a bright blue suit accessorized with some snakes and a pair of sparkly cowboy boots to really stand out.

Taylor Swift Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor Swift essentially crushed the AMAs. She opened the show with a performance that left the internet gasping, she won multiple awards for her album, Reputation, and she wore the shiniest outfit to grace the red carpet.