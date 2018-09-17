Are you ready for the 2018 Emmys red carpet? Of course you are! It's one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, so you can expect to see all of your favorite stars from your favorite shows make their way to downtown Los Angeles dressed in their finest threads. This year has been a big one for TV, whether you were tuning in to your favorite major network dramedies or you were strictly streaming on Netflix or Amazon. What does that all mean for tonight's awards show? It is going to be even glitzier and glam than ever before. (If you want to familiarize yourself with all of the evening's nominations before you tune in to the show, you can check out the full list of Emmys nominees here.)

To make matters even more fabulous, the Emmys is celebrating its 70th anniversary tonight — can you believe?! — so instead of the usual red carpet, nominees and guests will be walking (and posing) down a gold carpet instead. It's been a while since the last major awards show, so celebrities are surely itching to do it big tonight — we're talking hair, makeup, and all of the designer dresses and suits.

Without further ado, here are all of the beautiful looks from the 2018 Emmys. Get your Pinterest boards ready to save some of your favorite looks from the night!

Kristen Bell Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day? Kristen Bell, dressed in this beautiful long sleeve, floor-length white gown, totally proves the dated fashion rule is no longer one we need to follow.

Angela Sarafyan Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Angela Sarafyan did not come to play. The Westworld star completely wowed the crowd in this sparkly black ball gown.

Britney Young Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images GLOW's Britney Young has definitely found her color, thanks to Cristian Siriano. We are green with envy!

Noah Snapp Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stranger Things' Noah Snapp is looking all grown up in his dapper ensemble.

Scarlett Johansson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Scarlett Johansson is also a supporter of wearing white after Labor Day, and we love it.

Dacre Montgomery Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery dressed to impress in a full tuxedo.

Tatiana Maslany Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tatiana Maslany fully embraces the neon trend with this ensemble (and totally slays).

Ellie Kemper Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ellie Kemper is glowing in this coral pink ruffled gown.

Heidi Klum Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fun fact: Heidi Klum had to lay down in the limo on the way to the Emmys so she didn't wrinkle her dress.

Dakota Fanning Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dakota Fanning can do no wrong, especially in this gorgeous green gown.

Alexis Bledel Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It doesn't get any more dainty than this yellow and pink gown worn by the always elegant Alexis Bledel.

Aidy Bryant Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This sweet, sequined pink dress might be our favorite Aidy Bryant red carpet look ever.