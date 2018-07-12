The 2018 Emmy Nominations Full List Includes A Lot Of Fan Favorites & Some Major Surprises
From binge-worthy thrillers to major network family dramedies, so many great shows have aired over the past year, and on Thursday morning they were all up against each other during the live announcement of the 2018 Primtime Emmy Award nominees. The Emmys celebrate some of the best work being done on the small screen, and you're sure to see some familiar names in the full list of 2018 Emmy nominations.
The ceremony, which will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost, will honor titles of all platforms and genres, showcasing many different kinds of shows. And many expect that the Television Academy will honor fan favorites like Game of Thrones and Handmaid's Tale, which have both dominated the Emmys in years past.
Check out the rest of the nominees below to see which of your favorite shows and actors made the cut.
Outstading Lead Actor In Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas - Genius: Pablo Picasso
Bendict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Jeff Daniels - The Looming Tower
Jesse Plemons - USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Laura Dern - The Tale
Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult
Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Mendendez Murders
Regina King - Seven Seconds
Jessica Biel - The Sinner
Michelle Dockery - Godless
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
William H. Macey - Shameless
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Janney - Mom
Issa Rae - Insecure
Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie
Tracie Ellis Ross - black-ish
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Ed Harris - Westworld
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foye - The Crown
Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Sandrah Oh - Killing Eve
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
More to come...