The 2018 Emmy Nominations Full List Includes A Lot Of Fan Favorites & Some Major Surprises

From binge-worthy thrillers to major network family dramedies, so many great shows have aired over the past year, and on Thursday morning they were all up against each other during the live announcement of the 2018 Primtime Emmy Award nominees. The Emmys celebrate some of the best work being done on the small screen, and you're sure to see some familiar names in the full list of 2018 Emmy nominations.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost, will honor titles of all platforms and genres, showcasing many different kinds of shows. And many expect that the Television Academy will honor fan favorites like Game of Thrones and Handmaid's Tale, which have both dominated the Emmys in years past.

Check out the rest of the nominees below to see which of your favorite shows and actors made the cut.

Outstading Lead Actor In Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Pablo Picasso

Bendict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose

John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Jeff Daniels - The Looming Tower

Jesse Plemons - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern - The Tale

Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult

Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Mendendez Murders

Regina King - Seven Seconds

Jessica Biel - The Sinner

Michelle Dockery - Godless

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

William H. Macey - Shameless

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Janney - Mom

Issa Rae - Insecure

Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie

Tracie Ellis Ross - black-ish

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Ed Harris - Westworld

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foye - The Crown

Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Sandrah Oh - Killing Eve

Keri Russell - The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

More to come...