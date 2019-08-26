All The Looks From The 2019 MTV VMAs That Everyone Will Be Coveting & Copying

Any award show fashion lover knows that the MTV Video Music Awards are no place for standard red carpet formalwear. This award show is the definitive time that your favorite celebrities can turn up and turn out in their weirdest and wildest looks. All the looks from the 2019 MTV VMAs are sure to give you plenty to talk about around the water cooler tomorrow morning.
As past years have proved, any outfit is fair game at the VMAs. And I mean any outfit. The award show has given us infamous fashion moments like Lil Kim's breast-baring purple jumpsuit, Lady Gaga's meat dress, and too many nearly-nakeddresses to count. The 2019 red carpet is bound to bring more iconic looks to the table, leaving you with fashion inspiration in heaps. But let's all hope that the local butcher won't be inundated with meat dress requests again this year...
From guests like Billie Eilish to Ariana Grande and Lizzo to Cardi B, there is something for everyone at this year's show — especially when it comes to fashion. The VMAs brings together musical artists from across genres, creating a colorful palette of style stars with their own unique looks. Celebrating the best music of the year means a star-studded and eclectic guest list that will make for memorable outfits from pop icons, hip-hop stars, country crooners, and Lil Nas X, who checks all those boxes.
Check out all the looks from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet below. Your favorite musical artists are sure to leave you as impressed with their style as you are with their talents. From the daring to the dramatic to the downright jaw-dropping, the biggest names in music are serving up some major fashion moments at this year's VMAs — and you won't want to miss a single look.
Taylor Swift
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Nas X
Gigi Hadid
Bella Hadid
Zara Larsson
Heidi Klum
Camila Cabello
Jonathan Van Ness
Queen Latifah
Normani
Diplo
James Charles
J Balvin
Rick Ross
Nikita Dragun
Fetty Wap
Bebe Rexha & CEO of Viacom, Robert M. Bakish
CNCO
Ava Max
Shawn Mendes
Lauv
Adriana Lima
Tana Mongeau
Lance Bass
DJ Khaled
Keke Palmer
JWoww & Snooki
Deena Nicole Cortese & Christopher Buckner
Gallant
Trevor Moran
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita
6lack & Bianca Quiñones
Tammy Hembrow
Marc Jacobs
Hayley Kiyoko & CEO of Viacom, Robert M. Bakish
Wyclef Jean with Angelina Claudinelle Jean (L) & Claudinette Jean