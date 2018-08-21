The wait is over: The VMAs are here. Jennifer Lopez' 2018 VMAs performance was the throwback we needed and a reminder that Jenny from the Block has really never left. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the first time in over a decade that JLo has taken to the VMA stage as a performer — since 2001! The mega mix she brought out for the occasion was the perfect blast from the past, zooming through Lopez' main hit songs faster than we could fan out.

Here's a list of all the songs in her medley, which was packed with hits. You're going to want this playlist, trust. After using a countdown on Instagram to tease hits like "Waiting For Tonight," "I'm Real," "On The Floor," and, of course, "Dinero" — the actual medley that JLo performed at the Video Music Awards included all of those and more.

In addition to the four listed above, Lopez performed (not in this order), "Dance Again," "Let's Get Loud," "Ain't Your Mama," "Love Don't Cost A Thing," "El Anillo," "Get Right," "Booty," 'I'm Glad," "All I Have," and, of course, "Jenny From The Block." DJ Khaled joined her on stage as well – and while Cardi B did not join, Lopez did a bit of "Bodak Yellow" and Drake's "Nice For What," for kicks!

Yes, Ashanti, J. Lo actually did do that! Ja Rule was there and everything for "I'm Real" — which Ashanti sang in a demo and then provided backup vocals for for Lopez's version. Was her comment slightly shady? Perhaps, or perhaps it was just a joke. Ashanti publicly made peace with the song and its history before, via E!

The crowd was obviously as obsessed with Lopez' performance as the folks at home. Tiffany Haddish screamed "She ready" and became an instant mood. A Rod was standing up, capturing the performance on his own and doing his best "You're doing amazing, sweetie" Kris Jenner impression in the process.

"When I went to my first VMAs," Lopez said in an interview on Good Morning America, "I was nominated for Best New Artist at the time. I was nominated for four awards that night. I didn't win anything [...] I'm happy to be doing what I love to do, and I just love to keep evolving and growing. I'm proud of the performer I've become." As for her performance at the show, "I just want to give the best performance I can give that night," she told GMA, hoping that it "shows who I was and who I am today, I think."

After winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year, Lopez was also nominated for two awards for "Dinero." She is truly doing it all at the VMAs this year. It's awesome when those who receive an award show's version of "Lifetime Achievement" are clearly still in the game and winning the game. Most of the Vanguard winners, including Madonna, Beyonce, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, and Pink are that way.

Ready to relive that performance already? It's okay to watch it over, and over, and over.