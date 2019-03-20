Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, Will, and Max might be looking forward to a carefree summer in Hawkins, but based on the new Stranger Things 3 trailer, they've never been more in danger. The brand new trailer for Netflix's science-fiction/fantasy hit series is packed full of little clues and plot twists, all teased to the tune of the perfect soundtrack to the summer of 1985, when Season 3 takes place. It can be somewhat overwhelming upon first viewing, which is why we've gathered all the Stranger Things 3 trailer details you missed into one, convenient list.

To say there's a lot going on in the Stranger Things 3 trailer would be an understatement. The short clip follows the gang as they reunite for the summer and embark on typical teenage behavior: they go on adventures around town and hang out at the new Starcourt Mall. They're hanging out at each other's houses, having fun. Relationships are changing, kids are growing into young adults, and, oh, yeah, it looks like Eleven is still be hunted by secret organizations and haunted by the Upside Down. Fun!

The teaser dances over the looming threats to Hawkins, which go far beyond the new mall threatening small businesses in Downtown Hawkins. And the clip ends with the debut of a brand new monster from the Upside Down, and let's just say, this new creature is bigger than the Demogorgon's we've seen before.

But, if this new Upside Down monster is the main thing you're taking away from the Stranger Things 3 trailer, well, then here are some details you might have missed along the way.

1 The Antenna Netflix/YouTube This might not seem like a big deal, but seeing Dustin, Max, Lucas, and Will set up a giant antenna in the middle of a grassy field could suggest that they're getting ready to create a town network that would allow them to communicate via their walkie talkies pretty much anywhere. As seen in previous seasons, wireless communication is pretty crucial to survival in this town, and you can bet this new structure is going to come in handy.

2 The Hawkins Post Netflix/YouTube This shot seems to be of Nancy and Jonathan awkwardly waiting in the offices of the Hawkins Post, one assumes to continue their journey as investigative journalists. It's unclear what, exactly, they're doing there, though their fancy outfits suggests they're either coming from a school dance or at a kind of job interview. It's nice to know that this detective duo is still going strong, but their romance might be on the breaks, given how uncomfortable they look.

3 The Farrah Fawcett Hairspray Stranger Things/YouTube This small but touching detail is really the content fans deserve: Dustin still uses the Farrah Fawcett hairspray Steve told him to in Stranger Things 2. Their bromance is clearly still going strong, and fans, like @lzzie177, are loving it.

4 Camp Know Where At the beginning of the trailer, Dustin comes home from camp, and he's wearing the full-on camp uniform, with a bright green and yellow shirt that reads "Camp Know Where." Who knows if that name is relevant to whatever monster is coming for Hawkins, but it is a pretty funny detail that'll no doubt make Dustin fans love him even more.

5 The Rain Netflix/YouTube There are two shots of Will Byers standing in awful rain that should catch viewers' attentions. There's one where he appears to be outside, standing in a torrential downpour — this is pretty unremarkable. But, in another shot, he seems to be standing inside his house, looking at photos of him and his friends, and it kind of looks like it's raining inside the house. Maybe it's just rain dripping from his hair, or maybe there's a leak in the Byers home. But maybe, just maybe, it has something to do with Will's connection to the Upside Down, and the dark feeling that's certain to come back to haunt him in Season 3.

6 Downtown Hawkins Netflix/YouTube This brief glimpse at a protest outside city hall suggests that things in Hawkins are going to be a lot more chaotic thanks to the new mall. Local business owners are clearly upset by the new competition, and are specifically calling out the Mayor, who appears in the trailer later. Given the town upheaval, it stands to reason that the Mayor will be desperate to keep the peace and get the town settled, which means he might not be too pleased when Hopper comes to ask for some resources to fight monsters form the Upside Down.

7 The Gunman Netflix/YouTube This menacing figure appears twice in the Stranger Things 3 trailer — both times wielding a firearm. Is he a good guy or a bad guy? We don't know. What we don know is that he's the kind of guy who brings a gun to a town fair, so, it's safe to say he's a threat.

8 Red Lightning Netflix/YouTube This shot of Eleven standing on a beach surrounded by dark clouds and a flash of red lightning is definitely an eyebrow-raiser. There aren't any beaches in Indiana, so, it's safe to say that wherever Eleven is here, she's not in Hawkins anymore. That, and the dark surroundings, could mean that Eleven is actually in some weird corner of the Upside Down. Wherever she is, things aren't looking good.