Ready for a quick love life makeover and energy shift? The stars are providing. As of Mar. 26, our resident planet of love, romance, beauty, money, and aesthetics — Venus — has moved out of airy, detached Aquarius and dove head-first into dreamy, sensitive Pisces. Venus in Pisces is going to affect our love lives and everything else Venus-ruled, so let's prepare! Pisces is the most ethereal and emotional sign of the zodiac — they're our lil' astrological fishies, lost at sea in their daydreams, swimming in an ocean of both happy and sad tears. Gotta love it. With lovely Venus swimming through this sensi water sign, we're all going to be feeling extra emotionally-inclined, lusty, and dreamy when it comes to all things love n' romance n' planet Venus. I'm so excited for this sweet and dreamy AF placement!

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who helps to shed some light on how our darling love planet vibes in Pisces. "When Venus swims into transcendent Pisces, our hearts become overwhelmed with emotion and beauty," explains Stardust. "Venus is exalted in Pisces, meaning it’s in the most desired sign. This means love, money, and creativity become more fluid due to the mutable flowing energy of Pisces." Expect to feel fully overcome by your lustiest, dreamiest, most fantasy-like romantic feelings. I'm talking butterflies, daydreams, fluffy pillows — the works. Venus vibes are flowing beautifully in this placement, and it feels like sugar on our tongues.

But be careful, because if we know anything about dreams, it's that we eventually have to wake up from them. Pisces is ethereal and hopelessly romantic — so this doesn't necessary bode well for anyone who wants to keep their head on straight in love. We can expect for puppy love to be short lived, and we need to be watchful of our emotional boundaries lest we get fully swept up in a Piscean wave of feeling — only to be thrown ashore in an emotional shipwreck once Venus moves on.

Bustle also spoke with astrologer Renee Watt, who expanded on the potential perks and illusions we may face during this fantasy-like transit. "In its positive aspect, Venus in Pisces can help take a healthy relationship to new levels of bliss and assist in strengthening deep feelings of love for one another," shares Watt. "However, this placement is notorious for lust over love and can create illusions of a grand romance that may fall on its face once Venus continues her journey into Aries. Enjoy the dreamy vibes coming your way, but don’t forget to acknowledge any relationship red flags that pop up."

Here's what Venus in Pisces means for each zodiac sign so you'll know exactly how this dreamy placement will affect your love life, creative life, money spending habits, and more.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The gentle vibes of Venus in Pisces don't exactly resonate with your fiery and assertive Mars-ruled energy, but that's OK — cause you're probably thinking about other things anyway. "Money will be on the forefront of your mind, as you are now drawn to lucrative creative projects which yield a financial return," explains Stardust. Don't get too caught up in a dreamy love affair that you lose sight of your career goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're all about security in love, Taurus, so the ethereal and illusory nature of Venus in Pisces could feel like a lot of uncertainty for you. If so, just get by with a little help from your friends. "Your friends are a source of comfort, lending hope and inspiration your way," shares Stardust. "They will be your biggest cheerleaders and support system."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This super cute transit looks great on you, Gemini, so enjoy the free-flowing Venusian vibes. "Work is going really well and even brings a promotion your way," shares Stardust. "Enjoy the acclaim and fame this transit offers you." You're sparkling in the Venus-ruled areas, so live it up when it comes to making money, slaying the dating scene, and upping the self-care in your beauty routine, too. Don't be afraid to step into that good good lighting.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've felt a little closed off in the love department lately, I get it - love hurts sometimes. But with Venus floating through a fellow water sign's territory, it's a good time to work on softening yourself up. "Dedicating yourself to a new meditation or ritual will not only elevate your mind — but your heart too," advises Stardust. "Go with the flow and open yourself up to new possibilities."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

I know you just want to chase the passion and intensity that you're addicted to in love, Leo, but Venus in Pisces has some real-world plans in store for you. "Paying back loans will be the focus of the next few weeks, as debt collectors are in hot pursuit of your attention," warns Stardust. "Try to make a payment plan that works for you both." Call on Venus' beauty and grace to charm your way into a smooth deal. Then you can focus on love.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo, let yourself get fully wrapped up in the dreamy Venus-in-Pisces love wave — your heart and soul could use this sweet, lusty break, even if it's not built to last. "Love is rich and full of fantasy. Swim towards ecstasy and enjoy yourself while getting lost in the rapture," advises Stardust. Now's a time to let loose — there's no need to hold onto rationality with such a tight grip when it comes to matters of the heart.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra, you're truly our darling Venusian goddess, and now's your time to treat yourself like one. Indulge in anything and everything that feels pleasurable to you. "Treat yourself to decadent desert and fine wine these next weeks," advises Stardust. "Embrace your diva side. YOLO!" Dive head first into the richest luxuries and love affairs to celebrate this sweet Venus transit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Venus rules aesthetics and beauty, and given her current reign in a fellow emotional and sensitive water sign, you'll be feeling the luxrious and highly aesthetically-charged energy in your life both artistically and romantically. "Your artistic radar is on point, as well as your lust for love," shares Stardust with Bustle. "Use this time to become more connected." Tune into your impulses and instincts and enjoy the ride.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

'Tis the season to invite your date to your place for a classic Netflix n' chill. "Home is where your heart is, Sag! Decorate your pad with trinkets from your travels to spice up your bare walls," shares Stardust. With aesthetically-inclined Venus in a dreamy water sign, now's the perfect time to spruce up your place and invite a romantic prospect over to yours for some chill time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Venus in Pisces will majorly soften your hard edges, and you might find yourself saying things that are a little extra vulnerable. Of course, you'll use this to your advantage: "Your words will be softer as will be your desire to sweet talk your peers," shares Stardust. "Use your smooth talking Casanova skills to charm your enemies." Don't waste all your sweet talk on them, though — save some for the cuties you really want to charm, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Venus just finished her transit through your home sign, Aqua, and her sudden shift will be bringing financial matters to the front burner for you. "Money will be on the forefront of your mind, as you are now drawn to lucrative creative projects which yield a financial return," explains Stardust. Channel your Venusian energy toward the creative, luxurious money-making ventures that are on your mind, but don't forget to have a little fun in love, too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Aw, Venus is in your house now, and what a lovely guest she is! She's raining down sweet, dreamy blessings on you everywhere you turn, so embrace the vibes. "You will feel overly confident and loved during this transit, as Venus connects with your Sun," shares Stardust. "Treating yourself to a nice mani/pedi or haircut will satisfy your Venusian flair." With Venus in your corner, you can do anything.