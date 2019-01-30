Astrologically speaking, I've always thought of Venus as a very Valentine's Day-esque planet. Venus is the planet associated with love, romance, beauty, and luxury — or in other words, the finer things in life. If Venus the planet was suddenly a person, she'd be a majorly feminine, indulgent, and high-class babe. She loves art and aesthetics, romantic date nights full of rich food and fine wine, sprinkling red rose petals around a fancy hotel room, generally viewing life and love through rose-colored glasses — you get the picture. She's a die-hard romantic, so you'll definitely want to know how Venus will affect everyone's horoscopes on Valentine's Day when it comes to matters of love, astrology, and luxury.

On Feb. 4, Venus moves into the pragmatic and determined earth sign Capricorn, where she'll stay for the rest of the month. Following Venus' recent excitement-seeking and freedom-loving jaunt through Sagittarius in January, we might find her Valentine's Day placement in earthy Cap to be a little more restrained. Instead of approaching matters of the heart with a sense of adventure-seeking wanderlust, Sag-style, we'll likely be looking at Venus-ruled matters through a more rational and down-to-earth lens. This placement is going to have us feeling ready to work for what we want as far as love and luxury goes, and perhaps even craving something more secure and stable.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about Miss Venus' placement in the skies and what effects we'll be feeling on the whole come Feb. 14. "Venus will be in hard working Capricorn on Valentine’s Day. However, Venus will be aligned with the South Node of Destiny making us all a little more love lorn than ever," explains Stardust. "We will all be subconsciously hungrier for love, attention, and affection — even if we seem a little distant in how we express it!" Looks like we'll all be hoping for a few extra cuddles and kind words on the big day. Keep that in mind, and inject a little extra sweetness into all of your Valentine's Day encounters — because even if someone doesn't show it, they're probably craving a bit of affection.

Venus' placement this month is going to affect everyone's love life a little bit differently, depending on their sign. Stardust, along with astrologer Randon Rosenbohm, shared some additional insights with Bustle about exactly how Venus will affect each zodiac sign this Valentine's Day so we can all graciously embrace whatever Lady Venus decides to offer us.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With Venus in work-addicted Capricorn, you may find your love life being slightly impeded by a massive workload. "You may be a little stressed from work on Valentine’s, which is why it’s important to take some time to unwind and enjoy the comforts of life," advises Stardust. So vow to turn off your e-mail notification and plan a decidedly non-work-oriented evening on Valentine's Day and indulge in something fun and special.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Grab a glass of vino, a box of chocolates, and your significant other — and prepare for some deep conversations this Valentine's Day. "Taurus will want to learn more about what beliefs they share with their partners as they plan future commitments," explains Rosenbohm. You're trying to build a solid foundation here, Taurus, and who can blame you? Embrace your rational and down-to-earth perspective and make sure you're putting your efforts into the right person.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Abandon whatever feelings of stagnation you've been carrying around in regards to your love life, Gemini. It's time for you to follow your excitement. "This Valentine’s is a perfect time for you to do some love magic on yourself to manifest your romantic dreams — with or without your current beau," advises Stardust. Whether this means making a move on a new person, moving on from an old one, or just explicitly stating your own needs, give yourself permission to go for it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Waters have been rocky for you lately, lil' crab, but V-Day marks a time to relax and forget your troubles. "Venus in Capricorn will bring Cancer some very thoughtful gifts for Valentine’s day," explains Rosenbohm, "which can help ease the stress and intensity currently happening in their relationships sector." Tell your love drama to take a hike — at least for the day, OK? Let's just have a cute Valentine's Day and deal with the heartache later.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Looks like Venus is planning to make this Valentine's Day very sweet for you, Leo... literally. "All the sweets you receive on Valentine’s may force you to over indulge," warns Stardust. JUST KIDDING, it's not a warning — it's a command to get very ~Venus-y~ and indulge in your pleasures. "Enjoy it, Leo! Eat all the candy and chocolates you crave today. Use V Day as your cheat day!" Ask yourself, "What would Venus do?" She'd eat that chocolate, and she'd love it — so you should, too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your life has been jam-packed with engagements and responsibilities, but come Valentine's Day, you'll want to make sure you pencil in some quality time with the people you love — because Venus knows you deserve it. "Virgo will make some time in their busy schedule to enjoy the company of their favorite people," shares Rosenbohm. Whether that company involves a single's night out or a romantic evening with your S.O., throw your responsibilities to wayside in favor of some social fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

"You may decide to stay inside this Valentine’s Day and chillax in front of the T.V. rather than hitting the party scene, substituting socializing with rom coms and candy in your PJs," explains Stardust. Can you live with yourself if you don't make an Instagram-worthy public appearance with your S.O. or some other cutie this V-Day? Venus in Cap says you can — and maybe should. Just remember: There's no more reliable Valentine than a bag of candy and your Netflix queue.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Our little scorpion is feeling sentimental this Valentine's Day, isn't she? "Scorpio will be sending really sweet text messages to the people who have been there for them since the beginning," explains Rosenbohm to Bustle. Venus in Cap has got you thinking about your long term ride-or-dies and how freaking grateful you are to have them, so let the feel-good-vibes lift your spirits and get you in a sweet n' loving mood, Venus-style.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Venus is lowkey holding your purse hostage with her heart-shaped paws, as Capricorn's restrained and frugal influence is tightening your spending. But you're creative, Sag — you don't need money to have a fun and romantic day. "You may spend Valentine’s on a budget, which isn’t a big deal because after all, it’s not how you spend the holiday — but, who you spend it with," shares Stardust. Plan some super chill quality time with your cutie on the cheap — you can create your own adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Woo, Cap, Venus is in your territory this Valentine's Day, so prepare to be feelin' yourself when it comes to all things love and beauty. "Capricorn will be able to make a worn out hand-me-down look incredibly stylish, and get a lot of compliments on it," explains Rosenbohm. That's right! Everything you touch is turning to diamonds. You are sprinkling a bit of Venusian magic over all you do this Valentine's Day, making it extra hot — so make the most of it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Whether you're being pampered by someone else or just pampering yourself, let ~luxury~ be the overarching theme of your Valentine's Day plan. "Indulge yourself with hot baths and implement extra self-care into your routine this Valentine’s Day," advises Stardust. "Let yourself be pampered and take care of yourself!" The sun is shining in your sign during Valentine's Day after all, so embrace it. It's your birthday season, after all.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Fishies swim in schools, and this Valentine's Day, you're probably going to be super feeling the energy of a group dynamic. "Pisces should go on a double-date, or spend their Valentine’s day with a group of single friends," advises Rosenbohm. While one-on-one romance is definitely pleasing to you, lil' romantic that you are, you're actually likely to have more fun bouncing your energy off of others this Valentine's Day. Embrace the change of pace and have some fun with friends.