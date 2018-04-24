Several years before being arrested on April 20 for her alleged ties to a sex slave group, Smallville actor Allison Mack sent tweets to Emma Watson about "an amazing women's movement," as reported by Business Insider. At first glance, Mack's tweets to Watson come off as pretty harmless — but, based on what's recently been reported in regards to the 35-year-old's alleged involvement with the NXIVM corporation, which provides "executive success programs," Mack may have been using Twitter as a recruitment tool, according to People. (Bustle attempted to reach out to a rep for Mack for comment on the allegations and her tweets, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)

Mack pled not guilty to the accusations against her on April 20, according to Page Six.

In the first of a series of tweets that were discovered by Business Insider, Mack initially attempted to contact Watson via Twitter back in January 2016. ".@EmWatson I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig," Mack wrote. "I’d love to chat if you’re open."

Watson did not reply to Mack's tweet on the social media platform, and Mack continued to reach out to the 28-year-old actor, and sent out two more tweets in February 2016.

".@EmWatson I participate in a unique human development & women's movement I'd love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so..." the Smallville star wrote. She went on to say, ".@EmWatson well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you're willing to chat."

Mack's tweets to Watson didn't end there. She sent one final message to the actor in March 2016, writing, "@TheCathyJensen @EmWatson Thank you for the bump up! Would love to chat with a fellow change-maker! #InternationalWomensDay."

For the record, @TheCathyJensen's tweets are currently private, so the circumstances behind Mack's final tweet to Watson is unclear. However, in light of the recent accusations against her, it seems as if Mack may have been attempting to promote — with her mention of the "women's movement" — a group called DOS.

DOS, as per USA Today, was a "women's empowerment sorority" allegedly led by NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere for whom Mack was allegedly second in command. Mack was allegedly in charge of recruiting women for the sorority, after which, "the victims [of DOS] were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit," according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue via USA Today.

On NXIVM's site, Raniere, denied the allegations in a letter (which you can read in full here):

Over the past months, there have been extensive independent investigations performed, by highly qualified individuals, and they have firmly concluded that there is no merit to the allegations that we are abusing, coercing or harming individuals. These allegations are most disturbing to me as non-violence is one of my most important values.

Additionally, I feel it is important to clarify the sorority is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group. I firmly support one’s right to freedom of expression, so what the sorority or any other social group chooses to do is not our business so long as there is no abuse.

Mack's Smallville co-star, Kristin Kreuk, recently admitted to having been involved with NXIVM several years ago — but denies having had any acknowledgement of any alleged "illegal or nefarious activity."

“Thank you to all the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you,” Kreuk wrote in a March 28 Twitter post. “I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.”

Kreuk has not said whether or not Mack played a part in her involvement with DOS, nor has she commented on the allegations against her former co-star, specifically. Mack did, however, reach out to another big name via Twitter back in 2013 — Kelly Clarkson — though there was no mention of NXIVM or DOS, and no allusion to her "women's movement."

"@kelly_clarkson I heard through the grapevine that you're a fan of Smallville," Mack tweeted at Clarkson on July 20, 2013. "I'm a fan of yours as well! I'd love to chat sometime."

Both Raniere and Mack are facing charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. If convicted, they could each receive 15 years to life in prison. Raniere is currently being held without bail, according to USA Today.

Bustle reached out to reps for Watson and Clarkson for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.