When it came to President Donald Trump's attacks on journalists, she pulled no punches that night. As she was being honored as the 2018 Global Citizen of the Year at the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards on Wednesday, the well-known human rights lawyer Amal Clooney strongly criticized Trump in her UN speech.

Clooney, who has worked on some high-profile international cases (including ones involving press freedom), said that the president's administration carried a "chilling effect" on the safety of press members around the globe. Naming countries like Turkey, Brazil, North Korea, the Philippines, and Hungary, Clooney said that reporters there were "under attack like never before."

Trump, she added, "has given such regimes a green light and labeled the press in this country the 'enemy of the people.'"

Clooney also spoke about the late Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, an American resident who was a Washington Post contributor. Khashoggi went missing in Istanbul, Turkey, after going to the Saudi consulate there on Oct. 2. Later that month, after initially claiming that Khashoggi had left the consulate the same day he visited, Saudi officials said that he was murdered. In November, a senior United States official told CNN that the CIA had concluded that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had called for Khashoggi's assassination. A spokeswoman for the Saudi Embassy disputed the findings, denied the crown prince's involvement, and told CNN that "the claims in this purported assessment are false."

On Wednesday night, Clooney brought up Khashoggi's death. "In many of the cases that I have worked on too," she added, "I have seen journalists and opposition leaders ruthlessly targeted so that they cannot criticize leaders."

