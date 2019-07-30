If you have ever aimlessly scrolled through the hundreds of pages of Amazon's clothing section and wished that you could magically hide all the styles you aren't interested in, then Jeff Bezos has heard your wishes. Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe is a new feature for Amazon Prime members that will do the hard work of curating a wardrobe for you.

Personal Shopper is a new styling service that provides style inspiration and personalized recommendations. It will make finding styles you like more convenient and much less time consuming. To get started, you need to fill out a survey about your style and fit, and then Amazon Fashion's stylist team will pull personalized recommendations based on your aesthetic. The team will mine this selection from over half a million items and across thousands of brands like 7 for All Mankind, Calvin Klein, and Levi’s.

Once you get your selection, you can preview your picks and select which items you want to ship to your address and try on. Personal Shopper works with Prime Wardrobe, which is another Prime benefit that lets you try on clothes before you buy them. How Prime Wardrobe works is you get to choose between three to eight items of clothing, shoes, or accessories on Amazon, and get them shipped to your home. You have seven days to try on the pieces, and what you don't like you send back to Amazon. You only pay for what you keep. Personal Shopper will include Prime Wardrobe so you can try on your picks without the commitment. Plus, you get free shipping and returns with a resealable box.

The more you use Personal Shopper, the more the stylists will understand where your tastes lie, and the selections will get closer and closer to what you really love. It will be like having a personal shopper who digs through endless racks to bring out key pieces that spark your interest.

In order to use it, all you need to do is open the Amazon App, search "Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe," and fill out your style profile.

Amazon

Personal Shopper will cost you $4.99/mo., which is roughly the price of a morning cup of coffee. Right now the feature only pertains to women’s style, but men’s styling is coming soon.

Amazon

The Personal Shopper feature isn't the only innovation that rolled out this year for Amazon Fashion. Amazon’s StyleSnap was recently revealed as well, which is an AI-powered feature that works with photos. The idea behind it is that if you like an item you saw in a magazine or a celebrity's Instagram, you can take a photo of it and Amazon will find you similar styles.

To use the feature, all you have to do is click the camera icon in the upper right hand corner of the Amazon App, and select “StyleSnap." Upload the photo of the wardrobe item you love, and Amazon will give you similar options, all while considering brand, price range, and customer reviews.

From StyleSnap to the Personal Shopper, Amazon is going to make shopping so much easier.