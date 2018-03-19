America Fererra’s Baby Shower Doubled As A Super Cute Reunion With Her ‘Ugly Betty’ Siblings

It's important to celebrate major life milestones with family — and for actors, with their television families, as well. On Sunday, America Ferrera's baby shower reunited the Ugly Betty family, and the pictures from the event will make you so nostalgic for the show. Ugly Betty, which first aired in 2006, starred Ferrera as aspiring magazine writer Betty Suarez. The series often focused on Betty's family, including her older sister Hilda, played by Ana Ortiz, and her nephew Justin, who was captured by Mark Indelicato. Ferrera shared plenty pictures of the shower to Instagram, and Ortiz and Indelicato were both featured. The two stars posed with Fererra, putting their hands on her belly, and the caption read "The Ugly Betty Family".

The shower took place at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles, and it looked like a fun and laid-back evening. The actor posed for plenty of photos with friends and family, and wore a bright floral dress for the event. She shared many of these photos on Instagram, and captioned the photo set: "No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet."

The event brought together old and new costars, and even though Betty's father Ignacio, played by actor Tony Plano, wasn't able to make the event it was still adorable to see the Suarez family from Ugly Betty back together.

The Ugly Betty cast wasn't the only television family invited to the event, and plenty of Ferrera's Superstore costars appeared, as well. In a group photo, Kelly Stables, Kaliko Kauahi, Nichole Bloom, Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, and Lauren Ash can all be spotted posing with the star.

The event also, of course, brought out Ferrera's offscreen friends and family. Her friend Elsa Collins appeared in a photo, and Ferrera thanked her for planning the event in the caption. Her IRL siblings, parents, and her husband all had a pic of their own, too.

Ferrera announced her pregnancy on New Year's Eve, and soon will welcome her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams. In the adorable Instagram announcement, Ferrera and Williams held up baby clothes and wrote: "We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear."

While the cast of Ugly Betty are certainly excited for their former co-star to be a mother, it's not the star's only recent blast from the past. In early January, she met up with Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, who all starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants to celebrate the baby news and promote their work with the Time's Up initiative. Ferrera posted a pic of the four stars gathered on a couch and captioned it: "Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP".

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars have all gone on to have successful careers of their own. Bledel won a Creative Arts Emmy last year for her role in The Handmaid's Tale, Lively has appeared in many movies and shows over the years, and Tamblyn, who is an activist and writer, will publish her first novel in June. The women likely had lots of great advice for Ferrera, as they all have started families of their own in recent years.

Ferrera's baby shower also wasn't the first time she reunited with members of the Ugly Betty cast recently. In September 2017, she met up with Becki Newton, who played frenemy assistant Amanda, and Michael Urie, who appeared in the series as Marc St. James. She captioned the photo: "Not one ounce of love (or stupidity) lost in the 7 years since the end of #UglyBetty". The two actors might not have made it to the shower, but it's clear Ferrera's friendships with the cast of the show have stayed strong over the years.

The actor hasn't yet revealed the baby's sex, nor has she landed on a name. The couple are also keeping the due date under wraps, but the shower might be a hint that it could be soon. What is clear is when the baby is born, Ferrera's family on and off screen will be ready to celebrate.