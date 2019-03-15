When celebrities hang out with Bustle writers, we want to give them the chance to leave their mark. Literally. So we hand them a pen, a piece of paper, a few questions, and ask them to get creative. The rest is up to them. This time, American Gods star Ricky Whittle is leaving his mark in the Bustle Booth.

Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) on American Gods may have an eccentric name, but he's very much an everyman. You would be, too, if you were hanging out with literal gods like Odin, Anansi, and an actual leprechaun. Among the larger-than-life characters who represent idols from our past and present, it would be hard for Shadow, as a regular human, not to feel like an outsider at every moment.

But it's not just his strange predicament on American Gods road-tripping with with idols who are desperately searching for worshippers and relevance that has Shadow feeling like the odd one out. According to Whittle, Shadow is an outsider by nature — and there's a lot more to him that made him this way that viewers will slowly learn about in Season 2.

"It was fascinating because even though Shadow Moon is the protagonist and the lead of the story, he's probably the character we know the least amount about," Whittle tells Bustle. "You kind of understand why he's searching so much for that light again."

When Whittle comes to the Bustle office, though, it's clear the actor himself is anything but an outsider. He's game to chat with anyone who so much as gives him an inquiring look, oozing charisma through his suit jacket. And his answers to our Bustle Booth questionnaire make it clear that he's more than just an actor — he can also draw a mean cartoon character. Check out all his answers below.