Arguably, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler go better together than even classic combos like peanut butter and jelly, or James Bond and a shaken martini. Whenever they team up for a project, whether it be Baby Mama or hosting the Golden Globes, it turns into an instant classic. Their new Netflix film, directed by Poehler herself, is sure to be no exception. The trailer for Amy Poehler's Wine Country is finally here, and it looks as hilarious as you’d imagine a Tina and Amy film set in wine country to be, but with a heartwarming message about friendship.

Alongside Poehler and Fey, Wine Country also stars fellow fantastic comedians (and SNL alums) Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey in what might be the best female ensemble since Bridesmaids. The movie, as many of the best comedies do, centers around a huge girls trip. This one is in honor of Rebecca (Dratch), who is celebrating her 50th birthday. Her friend Abby (Poehler) plans a getaway to Napa Valley with their longtime friends, including Catherine (Gasteyer), Val (Pell), Jenny (Spivey), and Naomi (Rudolph), where reckless debauchery and a high number of hilarious hijinks ensue, of course. We would not accept anything less.

But copious amounts of alcohol can only let you have so much fun. As the Netflix description reads, “real world uncertainties intrude on the punchlines and gossip, and the women begin questioning their friendships and futures.”

