It's been less than 24 hours since Amy Schumer announced that she's pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer, but it's no surprise that she's already making jokes about her baby-to-be. When she confirmed that she's expecting in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Schumer compared her pregnancy to Meghan Markle's, and if there was ever any doubt that she's going to be a funny mom, this ought to convince you.

The news first broke on Monday, when Schumer shared this important update in an Instagram Story from former CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin's account. First, Yellin shared Schumer's favorite candidates in next month's midterm elections, and then, at the bottom of the post, she shared the good news. And now, Schumer is officially ready to joke about her impending motherhood, including references to the next royal baby.

Schumer told the LA Times,

"Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he’s the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way."

Of course, Schumer is joking, but honestly, the timing on this pregnancy couldn't be better. Who wouldn't want to be pregnant at the same time as Meghan Markle? Their babies will be close in age, and on the off chance they ever happen to meet, hopefully fast friends.

And this isn't her first Markle reference, either; when she directed her followers to go to Yellin's page for some good news, she shared a photo that included her and Fischer's faces superimposed on Markle and Prince Harry's bodies.

Knowing Schumer, it's not surprising at all that she'd joke about her pregnancy like this — and considering how politically active she is (especially recently), it's also not surprising that she used her pregnancy announcement to draw attention to the midterm elections, which she's obviously very passionate about.

In her Instagram Story on Monday, Yellin said,

"We are 15 days out from the midterms and there is a lot going on ... I wanted to share some news from our community. Maybe it's noise, but it's happy noise... These are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and early supporters of #NewsNotNoise. Now, read all the way to the bottom. You'll see there's some news down there. Congratulations, Amy."

At the bottom of the list, Schumer added her own contribution: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."

Now that Schumer has made it known that she'll be comparing her pregnancy to Markle's, the next move totally belongs to the Duchess of Sussex. She's probably very busy with her royal tour and growing a human inside of her body, but maybe she can find a little time to trade pregnancy tips with Schumer? That would be worth an Instagram post, too.

No matter what happens with Markle, it's safe to assume that Schumer is going to keep the jokes coming as she enters this next chapter of her life. Schumer is nothing if not excellent at making people laugh about some of the hardest parts of being a woman, so why would this time in her life be any different?