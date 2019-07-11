Earlier this year the news we'd all been waiting for was finally confirmed: RuPaul's Drag Race was coming to the UK. Our very own edition of the realty phenomenon will welcome U.S. veteran judges Michelle Visage and Mother Ru over to this side of the pond, along with two brand new permanent judges — and this week it was announced that Andrew Garfield and Michaela Coel will guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Yes, according to the Radio Times, the Spider-man star and Chewing Gum creator will both appear on separate episodes in the new series, and will take a seat on the judging panel alongside head judge RuPaul, the fierce Michelle Visage and rotating judges Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Academy Award-nominee Garfield has expressed his love of the hit show, and in a statement he said, "The creativity is always totally outside the box and it’s one of the many reasons I watch and love this show — when someone does something I wouldn’t have thought of myself."

Black Mirror's Coel also revealed her love of all things drag. Speaking to the BBC, she said, "I love that you have to dare, you have to dare and you have to drop all of your societal norms and restraints that you’ve been taught and you have to dare to embody something higher."

As reported by the Metro, Garfield and Coel aren't the only ones lending a hand to Mother Ru and Visage, because Spice Girls legend Geri Horner and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall are also confirmed to be appearing on the UK panel. When speaking about her upcoming appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Thrilwall said, "I love absolutely everything about drag. I love that it’s art. I love how fabulous it is, how fun it is, I love that you can transform your body into a fantastic beautiful woman… the whole thing! I just wish in my next life I can be a drag queen."

Another huge name added to what promises to be a spectacular series is Game of Thrones star, Maisie Williams. Speaking to the BBC about her upcoming Drag Race gig, and what she loves about the art form, Williams said, "What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade. I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag."

As mentioned previously, comedian Alan Carr and TV host Graham Norton will appear on the new series as rotating regular panellists. During an interview with the Metro, Carr revealed that the UK edition has now completed filming, and said that security surrounding the Drag Race UK set was extremely tight. Speaking to the Metro, he revealed, "I can’t tell you, no phones allowed, people bringing your lunch in, I had to sign something to say I didn’t see someone have their eyes gouged out because they saw a dress, you think I’m joking. I can’t tell you jack sh*t. I’m really struggling. All I can say is, you will not be disappointed."

Despite all important info being kept tightly under-wraps, I'm getting seriously excited for the UK version of the world's most fabulous reality TV series.