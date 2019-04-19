As you're likely already aware, Andy Cohen welcomed a son, Benjamin Cohen, via surrogate back in February. Recently, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Andy Cohen opened up about being a dad by discussing some of his understandable first-time parenting struggles.

On the program, the Watch What Happens Live host described how his parenting journey with baby Benjamin was going by recounting a recent trip outside. "It's been such a journey. And it's been so interesting trying to just figure out how to do everything," Cohen said, saying that he wasn't even sure about the proper way to take his child outside (whether it be by a stroller or a different carrier). He continued:

"And I was putting him in the baby bjorn first and it was great. And then this stroller was sitting there kind of taunting me in the corner of the room 'cause I was kind of freaked out about the stroller. I thought, 'I'm gonna look so weird pushing a stroller.'"

But, after one of his friends sent him photos of celebrity dads like Bradley Cooper and Matt Damon pushing strollers, he ended up giving the stroller another shot. He added, with his classic Cohen charm:

"Now, by the way, I love the stroller so much that it is like pushing a shopping cart. I'm like, 'I can put everything in it.' Sometimes I take the stroller out without the kid!"

Not only does it sound like Cohen is enjoying every second of his parenting journey, but it also sounds like he's really getting the hang of a stroller-friendly lifestyle.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Cohen originally revealed that he was set to welcome his first child via surrogate back in December. As previously mentioned, Benjamin Allen Cohen arrived in February, as the Bravo personality detailed on Instagram. To announce the happy news, he posted a photo of himself holding his son and detailed:

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow. ♥️🌈"

Following the announcement detailing baby Benjamin's arrival, Cohen spoke with The Today Show and opened up about becoming a father. He couldn't help but gush over his son during the interview, in which he FaceTimed with the Today Show hosts. Given just how adorable his little one is, you really can't blame him.

"It’s not that easy for a single guy to do this on his own. It takes a village as they say,” he said, "I really wanted him and the fact that he’s here and he’s perfect and in wonderful health, I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place.”

When he's not juggling Housewives drama or bringing the fun to his late night talk show, Cohen's dealing with, and overcoming, some of those first-time parenting struggles. And based on his latest interview on the Tonight Show, it sounds like he's really excelling in his role as a father.