The world is still mourning the passing of iconic designer Kate Spade, but none more so than her family. Her husband, Andy Spade, just made a tribute on Instagram to his late wife, celebrating her birthday a little earlier than expected because it felt right. The two had been married for 24 years, and it has only been two months since the passing of Kate Spade. He and their daughter, 13-year-old Frances Beatrix, decided to go outside late last evening to decorate a Christmas tree in honor of Kate Spade, who was born on Dec. 24, celebrating Christmas in July. This has been Andy Spade's first Instagram post since Kate Spade's death, where he broke his silence to pay respects to his much-loved and missed wife.

"She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city. I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and [me] stay at their home through a difficult time," Andy Spade captioned his photo. "This tree was standing alone beside the house so we ordered those multicolored, old fashioned lights from Amazon or Target and another dear personal friend gave me a really Iong extension cord and Bea and I cut a star out of the cardboard box the lights came on and wrapped it in Reynolds wrap (TM) like we do every Christmas."

The photo was a late-night snap of the pine tree in question, which was wrapped up in colorful lights and topped off with a shimmering, homemade star.

The outpouring in the comments section was just as touching and emotional as the post itself, where fans and followers shared their own respects and hoped to give a comforting sentence or two to Andy Spade.

"May we all get our big Christmas bulbs out tonight and celebrate Spade's Christmas in July. Love to you 3," one follower wrote.

"Love to you and your daughter. This is beautiful, she was an amazing person," another posted.

"Sending much love and peace to you and Bea. The tree is beautiful and bright just like she was," one more shared.

Andy Spade shared an equally beautiful statement honoring his late wife and business collaborator after her death by suicide in June.

"Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already," Spade shared in his statement.

The two went into business together when Kate Spade launched Kate Spade New York in 1993, then sold the company 13 years later in 2006, only to launch Frances Valentine in 2016.

Even though it's very obvious that the family is still mourning over their loss, the tree was a beautiful tribute to the iconic late designer — and a moment for fans to reach out and give their ongoing condolences.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911 or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741. For international resources, here is a good place to begin.