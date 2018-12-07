Angela Merkel Stepped Down From Party Leadership To A 10 Minute Standing Ovation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made it clear she won't make another bid to remain the country's head of state; instead, she'll hand over power in 2021 to complete a 16-year tenure. The first step towards that end occurred on Friday, when Merkel retired from leading the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU). Teary-eyed, she received nearly 10 minutes of applause as she said goodbye, according to Reuters.

Merkel has chaired the CDU since 2000, five years before she became chancellor. Whoever replaces her — the party plans to choose a successor later on Friday — will be widely seen as the frontrunner to become Germany's next chancellor, according to Time. Reuters reports that this initial leadership transition will allow the next CDU chair to "build a profile" before running for office in 2021.

"It is now the time to open a new chapter," Merkel told the audience on Friday to finish her farewell address, according to NBC News. "It was a great pleasure for me. It was an honor." As she stepped away from the podium, the crowd rose to its feet and brandished signs reading "Danke Chefin" — German for "Thanks, Boss."

Minutes in, the applause showed no sign of stopping. She repeatedly got to her feet to walk around the stage, wave, and sit back down, but the crowd just carried on. Eventually she tried to usher the audience to take its seats, but people wouldn't stop clapping until they'd honored her for nearly 10 minutes.

WELT netzreporterin - Antje Lorenz on YouTube

