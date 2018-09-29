You know what animal print goes with animal print? That's right: everything. Yes, you heard me, every damn thing. You know what goes even better with animal print? Even more animal print. Match, clash, mish mash, whatever, just make sure you go completely wild with your fashion choices because life is too short to look basic, and honey, you're not basic. Luckily your fave high street and independent brands have been serving the hottest animal print fashion.

Animal print has been popular forever. Long before Shania was not very impressed, but was incredibly impressive in her all out leopard print look, fashionistas and starlets have been tearing up the streets with their sick looks. However, modern technology means people no longer need to wear actual animal print in the form of furs, and can go completely wild.

I have very kindly compiled a little selection of what's out there. Especially kind considering I want them all, can't afford them and have anxiety when people have the same clothes as me. Yes, I know there are greater problems in the world but real talk, it is important to embrace life's little pleasures and gawd knows, one of life's pleasures is looking divine.

Yellow Leopard Print Boxy Denim Jacket £40 Missguided You know what it is, black and yellow, black and yellow etc etc etc. Oh lord WHY am I seeing this jacket this far from my next pay cheque?! You will be singing Wiz Khalifa's tune on repeat while you roll around your town in this look, available UK size 4 to 16. Matching skirt also available so like, co-ord goals satiated. Buy Now

Orange Zebra Print Co-ord Trousers £32.50 ASOS / Shop Floor Whore Designed and hand made by independent designer Siobhan Hogan under her Shop Floor Whore brand, these trousers combine three of my great loves: animal print, orange, and being on sale. One of too many drool worthy pieces to mention, these clothes are unbelievably cheap for their quality. Also, bonus points for the brand having a broader size range than most, going from a UK size 8 to UK size 20. One to watch for styles that will be on the high street next season. So keep in tune and keep an eye on this unique brand. Buy Now

Lunar In Cream Combination £169 Kurt Geiger Guys it's important in life to aspire to something. So, this is why I have added these low key masterpiece Kurt Geiger shoes to the mix. Oh my days. Leopard, white, and yellow. I would be jealous of my flipping SELF in these kicks. Best keep up with the lotto tickets. Buy Now

Lasula Plus flare pant in snake £25 ASOS Show off your best assets and stand out with this pair of trousers that are so much to die for that you feel like you got bit by a snake. Insert infinity snake emojis. Availble size 22 to 28. Buy Now

£26 Yapyap Wide legged waist rainbow leopard trousers? Sign me the heck up RN. Yapyap's team are based in Manchester and sell some of the cutest co-ords in the biz. Also, very reasonably priced and super original. You will be er... yapping to all your friends about it. Buy Now

Leopard Stiletto Heel Sock Boot £35 Pretty Little Thing Lord knows I love an accent sock. Jazz up any jeans and tee combo with that little pop of print and colour that everyone needs. If you wanna take it next level — like Shania Twain level, next level — get involved with these bad boys. Buy Now

With all these cute AF looks, you will be the belle of the ball as you always are. Special points if you combine the above. Be brilliant, be bold, be bestial.