Underwear is to Julia Fox what statement accessories are to normies. She views lingerie as an outfit’s pièce de résistance, ultimately primed for flaunting. That said, her underpinnings collection is impressively outlandish featuring various prints, shapes, and cutouts (but more on that later). Proving no one wears undies quite like her, the Adults actor put a spicy one on display when she fronted the Adrenaline Issue of Ellen von Unwerth’s VON Magazine on Tuesday, June 24.

Julia’s Lingerie-Forward Cover

Photographed by its namesake creative, the von Unwerth-lensed photo features a zoomed-in Fox, sitting on a high stool against a bar with her back to the camera. In it, she stripped to nothing but lacy knickers. Utterly see-through, it featured lace panels and a line of button enclosures down the back. For a cheeky little tease, she covered her butt cleavage with a miniature guitar-shaped accessory, seemingly crafted in leather. Apart from the underwear, the only other adornment on her body was a pair of faux “tattoos.”

Under the fashion direction of her go-to stylist, Briana Andalore, the Down the Drain author looked like she was straight out of the 1920s burlesque era, with a cigarette in one hand and her ultra-wispy brows. Even her hair — a bob with blunt bangs — was so of-the-era.

She Loves Making Statements In Her Undies

Last May, Fox made a splash at the launch of skincare brand Mienne when she pulled up in a loose T-shirt and nothing but lace underwear. Her pantslessness, however, wasn’t the attention-grabbing detail of her look. Her white lingerie was marked with a blood-red tint on the crotch, giving the illusion of a period stain. To make the crimson detail pop, the Uncut Gems alum paired the head-turning piece with cream elements, including thigh-high stockings, a choker, and alien-esque sunglasses. Meanwhile, she added another touch of red via her pointed-toe pumps to seal the entire look together.

Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Weeks prior, Fox dabbled in music entertainment and took over the DJ booth at Cultured Magazine’s Cult100 party. Despite being partially hidden, she still managed to turn heads with her, err, cheeky number. She wore nothing but a white tank top and tighty whities, which featured a massive bum-baring cutout. She completed the look with Betty Boop curls.