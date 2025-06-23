Sofia Richie's Animal-Print Bikinis Are The Opposite Of Quiet Luxury

Sofia Richie Grainge is the reigning queen of the quiet luxury aesthetic — but, a vacation to the French Riviera is anything but subtly lavish. The model and her husband, Atlantic Records CEO Elliot Grainge, took a trip back to their uber old money-core wedding destination, the glamorous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. A vacation of this caliber demands more than just a whisper of luxury fashion — and Richie delivered, donning a wardrobe full of loud patterns, including a trendy animal-print bikini.

Sofia’s Leopard-Print Bikini

Richie took a moment while getting some R&R on a French beach to share some shots of her latest choice of swimwear. Against a backdrop of sparkling blue waves, the model posed in a white string bikini top with a tan and blue leopard-print pattern. The top, fittingly from the French label ERES, tied behind her neck, and featured a tortoiseshell buckle detail.

She wore bikini-cut bottoms in the same trendy print, and popped on a pair of simple black sunnies to complete the look.

Prints On Prints

Richie didn’t shy away from bright and bold patterns on her French vacation. In fact, she even combined them for this classy, clashing look.

She paired a colorful, striped string bikini top with zebra-print pants, and a red and white striped tote. She topped off her ‘fit with a black button-down beach coverup, sleek shades, and a pair of flip flops.

Richie also gave animal print a sparkly upgrade in this sequined, skin-tight, cheetah-print dress.

Red, yellow, black, and white sequins created a cheetah-print motif on the high-neck, long-sleeve dress. Richie accessorized with a black clutch, black sandals with gold detailing on the toes, and shining diamond hoops — you can’t get more luxurious than that.