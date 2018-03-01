March marks National Women's History Month and what better way to celebrate continued forward progress than by remembering the past and honoring rights that were hard-fought and hard-earned? Fashion brand and retailer Ann Taylor is paying tribute to women in the workplace and the right to wear pants.

Yes, women had to fight for the right to dress as they wished and that includes wearing slacks. Pants are such a beloved wardrobe staple and Ann Taylor is reminding us that the freedom to incorporate pants into our wardrobes did not come easy. Up until 1940, women could actually be arrested for wearing pants in public. It was only as recently as 1972 that girls were allowed to wear pants to school.

Ann Taylor, which specializes in business casual attire and classic American sportswear, has created an impactful tribute to women in the workplace — and the professionals who previously battled for the right to wear pants. That includes newscasters, flight attendants, and Congress members.

The brand dropped a 30-second video that tracks the long-standing relationship between women and pants through history. It's a simple but effective clip that will provide you with a new and necessary perspective on pants. It also introduces Ann Taylor's spring pant collection.

Ann Taylor is essentially spotlighting the fact that pants are so much more than that. They are not merely a way to make a versatile fashion statement, although that is part of their appeal. Pants are powerful when you remember that they are a symbol of the fight for equality and for women to make their own choices. Therefore, the brand is committed to designing pairs that make women look good and — more importantly — feel confident.

“Ann Taylor was built on wardrobing women — making them feel confident and empowered in the workplace and beyond," Holly Tedesco, Vice President of Marketing at Ann Taylor, tells Bustle exclusively via email about the impetus for this campaign and collection.

"For over 60 years, these women have inspired us, and even more so today as we face a new inflection point," Tedesco further tells us. "As we looked back at the history of women's equality, we were surprised to see it mirrored in the right to wear pants. But upon reflection, it made sense. We believe the right pants are powerful, just like the women who wear them."

Both the campaign images and the pants themselves are timeless, classic, and diverse. They are representative of all women in 2018!

