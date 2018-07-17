After the tragic news was reported Monday, Annabelle Neilson's sister commented on the Ladies of London star's death. In a statement released to E! News on Tuesday, Camila Neilson revealed that her sister died last Thursday, July 12 unexpectedly after a heart attack. Camila and her family are also asking for much-needed privacy during what is an understandably difficult time.

In her statement to E!, Camila said:

"Very sadly, we have been informed today that my sister Annabelle, died as a result of a heart attack at home last Thursday. It has come as a complete shock, as she had many plans having recently returned from Spain. My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news. We would ask the media to respect the privacy of our family and Annabelle's close friends during this very difficult time. We will not be making any further statement at this time. We thank you for your consideration."

When People reported that Annabelle died at the age of 49, details regarding her death had yet to be released. London Metropolitan Police confirmed to Us Weekly that they went to Annabelle's residence on July 12 after receiving a phone call explaining a woman had reportedly been "found deceased at the location." The police also informed Us Weekly Annabelle's death is not being treated as suspicious.

On Tuesday, Bravo released a statement to The Daily Dish regarding Annabelle's death. "We at Bravo are saddened to hear about the passing of Annabelle Neilson who was a dearly loved and respected cast member on two seasons of Ladies of London," the statement read. "We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this very difficult time." (Bustle previously reached out to Bravo for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Andy Cohen also commented on the deeply sad news during Monday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. He said,

"I want to get started with some sad news. We found out that Annabelle from Ladies of London passed away. We just found out today. Don’t have a lot of details; we just want to send our love to her family. She was unique and spirited and really wonderful to watch and to know. We’re just torn up about it here."

As you can see above, Annabelle is also being remembered by those closest to her, including her former Ladies of London costar Caroline Fleming. Next to an image of the two, Fleming wrote with much sorrow, "My sweet Tinky, no words can express how devastated I feel at loosing [sic] you. Sweet delicate soul, you will be sorely missed." Fleming continued she had last spoken to Annabelle on Wednesday (she didn't specify a date, but she seems to mean July 11) and they had planned to get lunch together on the same day as what is now Annabelle's funeral.

"I loved you from the moment I met you, such a special friendship you and I shared which I am so grateful for," Fleming shared. "My father also adored you, and I know he will be there with you in heaven. RIP my darling friend. All our memories are treasured in the depth of my heart [broken heart emoji]."

Annabelle's close friend, Kate Moss, also posted an Instagram of the two and simply captioned it with a broken heart emoji. In December 2015, Annabelle opened up about Moss to the Daily Mail. She said, "Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me she’s just Kate."

It's clear Annabelle, who appeared in the first two seasons of Ladies of London and was the author of the children series The Me Me Me's, influenced the people closest to her and will be missed by many.