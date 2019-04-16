When becoming a parent, not only does a person's life change drastically, but they also might choose to alter their lifestyle in order to be a better mother or father. As Modern Luxury's May cover star, Anne Hathaway explained why she gave up drinking for her 3-year-old son, Jonathan. This isn't the first time The Hustle star has admitted she will no longer drink while Jonathan is still living at home, but Hathaway opened up further to the magazine about her reason in making such a big decision.

It's important for the 36-year-old to let others know that she's not trying to preach, especially to other mothers. Right now, the choice to abstain from alcohol is one that works best for her, while also making her a better mother in the process. That said, Hathaway also wants to make it clear that she doesn't have a drinking problem, nor is her decision a "moralistic stance." She explained,

"I didn't put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem. My last hangover lasted for five days. When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house."

The Academy Award winner also noted that her choice might not work for other parents, and that's OK. As she said,

"But, I just want to make this clear: Most people don’t have to do such an extreme thing. I don’t think drinking is bad. It’s just the way I do it—which I personally think is really fun and awesome—is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me. But this isn’t a moralistic stance."

Hathaway previously opened up about giving up alcohol during a January appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After admitting she stopped drinking all the way back in October, she told the daytime talk show host, "I'm going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings."

She even revealed that she was actually hungover one time while taking Jonathan to school (she wasn't driving), and decided that was enough. "I didn't love that one," Hathaway said.

Hathaway isn't here to be someone else's moral compass. She also isn't trying to tell others how to parent, but is simply explaining what makes her the best mother possible. Like she told Modern Luxury,

"I’ve recently been on a streak where things are just starting to work, so I can share that with people, and they can take from it what resonates and ignore what doesn't. I am not some relentless self-improver, but I am trying to learn to live in the world with as little pain as possible."

Her choice is a respectable one. Everyone needs to do what's best for them, especially when it comes to raising a child. For Hathaway, she recognized in order to be a fully present mom, alcohol simply can't be part of her life right now.