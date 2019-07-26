Summer still has a solid seven weeks left. However, brands and retailers are busy marking down seasonal merch in order to make room for fall apparel. That's good news for shoppers looking to refresh their summer wardrobes with some stylish finds. Anthropologie is having a weekend sale where customers can take an extra 50% off already marked down items. Some tops are as low as $10 while an assortment of shirts, dresses, jumpsuits, and skirts are only $20. These discounts are deep and the pieces are versatile, availing themselves of multiple seasons of wear. Shoppers will get more fashion bang for their buck with this sale.

You can grab layering pieces, like tanks, and wear them immediately with a pair of shorts. You can extend their sartorial life and pair them with sweaters, hoodies, or zip-ups in the fall. You can add tights and a leather jacket to any of the dresses to wear them when the temperatures dip. You can also stock up on skirts and other summery apparel. Since a lot of Anthropologie's sale offerings are classic basics and essentials that will never go out of style, you can store these items until next spring and summer.

Anthropologie's summer sale is active this weekend only. All sales are final and the additional discount is applied to your cart as you check out so you don't need a code.

Below are 11 pieces to shop during the Anthropologie sale this weekend. Sale items are flying off the digital shelves. So if you see a darling frock or adorable top that you simply must have, don't delay. Buy it before it sells out.

1. Lelah Tank

The lemon yellow shade of this racer back tank adds a pop of color to any OOTD. You can't go wrong rocking it with a denim mini or cropped, frayed hem skinnies.

2. Flutter Sleeve Tee Dress

This classic t-shirt dress gets a boost from the bright pink hue and the ruffled sleeves, which are a sweet touch. Plus, you can totally rock this frock with opaque black tights and booties in fall. At $20, it's a style steal.

3. Jacqueline Jacquard Jumpsuit

A jacquard-print and wide-legged jumpsuit for just $20? This chic golden one-piece looks expensive and is a terrific choice for parties or after-work dinners with clients.

4. Arcadia Maxi

Whether you are meeting friends for Sunday brunch or cruising the boardwalk on a brutally hot day, this marigold maxi is a summer go-to. Add flip flops and a straw hat to keep (and look!) cool.

5. Eva Dress

Do you have any weddings to attend this summer? If so, this flowing and belted ethereal gray dress is exactly what you want to wear when watching someone swap vows. It's lovely alternative to an LBD. Even better, it's just $33.

6. Pilcro Square Necked Denim Jumpsuit

Keep it casual with this puff-sleeved and belted denim jumpsuit. It has a major '80s vibe and is so, so unique. If you've been a bit meh about the jumpsuit trend, this one will change your mind.

7. Cloth & Stone Halter Jumpsuit

The halter neck and wide, cropped legs create a sense of balance with this jumpsuit. The bottoms almost mimic a skirt like a fashion optical illusion. And yes, it's totally fine to live in this ensemble.

8. Pilcro Button Front Dress Plus Size

"They" say that you're not supposed to wear white after Labor Day. But once you slip into this button down frock with pockets, you won't care about outdated fashion rules. Instead, you'll wear this fun shirt dress whenever you wish.

9. Pilcro Mid-Rise Skinny Pedal Pusher Jeans

Capri and cropped aren't the only fun jean lengths for summer. These pedal pushers hit just past the knee and are the perfect partner for a voluminous top and espadrilles or a vintage, beat up concern tee.

10. Malibu Floral Maxi Dress Plus Size

A mixed print and bright-colored maxi is a summer favorite. This one works for weddings, date night, or a day spent browsing antique shops. The $60 price tag is also ace.

11. Gabriela Ruffled Maxi Dress Plus Size

The floral print ruffled dress is a print alternative to an LBD. It will suit every summer occasion you can think of from the backyard BBQ to a going away party. Dress it up with platform heels or dress it down with flip flops.

Anthropologie's weekend sale is wild but it won't last. Sizes and styles are going fast because the savings are simply too good to snooze upon. There's no time like a sale to stock up and give your closet an inexpensive reboot.