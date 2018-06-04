Apple has finally opened up about what you can expect to see in the newest iPhone update, iOS 12, and the features seem to be well worth the wait. The company made the announcement about the update at their annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Mon. Jun. 4, and it certainly didn't disappoint. While they discussed many exciting changes, one of the coolest new features on Apple's iOS 12 has is grouped notifications, which are going to streamline your notification experience and declutter your home screen.

Anyone who has an iPhone knows that notifications from Messages, apps, calendars, and alarms can be both a blessing and a curse. Receiving notifications for some apps can be essential — you want to know who's sending you a text message, or if someone just emailed you something very important. For other apps, it can just be a helpful tool. Sometimes, though, you get a whole bunch of notifications at once — for instance, if you're in a group thread on Messages — and it just becomes annoying. They stack up, one after the other, on your home screen, and it becomes difficult to get through them all. And on top of that, hearing the "ping" of a notification over and over again gets frustrating quickly.

Now, with their new iOS 12 update announced on Jun 4., Apple has a solution for uncontrollable notifications: Grouped Notifications.

This feature does exactly what it sounds like: it groups together similar notifications into one. For example, if you get multiple messages from one person or one group text message thread, you'll get one notification for all of them instead of one notification for each single message — and if you want to look at every notification, you can simply just click "See More" to scroll through them all.

