Applebee's $1 Long Island Iced Teas Are Back For The Month Of June

Summer is finally here, according to the frizz that's taken over my hair, and with it come drink specials as endless as June daylight. Indeed, beloved chain Applebee's is cashing in on the good summer drinking by relaunching Applebee's $1 Long Island Iced Tea deal, so you can get L.I.T. for a buck for the entire month of June.

According to a press release from Applebee's, the so-called DOLLAR L.I.T. deal debuts on June 1 and lasts for the entire month. For the uninitiated, the L.I.T. truly lives up to its name — it's a packed, but surprisingly tasty, mixture of vodka, rum, gin, tequila and triple sec, with a dash of cola and sweet & sour mix poured in, and the last time I had JUST ONE, I ended up drunkenly spending $200 at the Uniqlo across the street, so hooray for alcohol and capitalism.

Anyway, as you might imagine, the DOLLAR L.I.T. is a pretty popular deal, and Applebee's hopes it'll get folks in the door. "The DOLLAR L.I.T. is a fan favorite in our lineup of Neighborhood Drinks, and we're pumped for the summertime return of this great offer," Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's, said in a statement. "For only one buck, our guests can get five deliciously mixed spirits in one glass. Now that's a great way to celebrate the season."

Of course, there's more to Applebee's than dollar Long Island Iced Teas. The best deal at Applebee's is, by far, half price apps, which you can score during happy hour at most locations. Highlights include mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, brew pub pretzels and beer cheese dip (SO GOOD), and stellar grilled chicken wonton tacos, all of which do a pretty good job of soaking up the bold concoction that is a dollar L.I.T.

If you miss the dollar L.I.T. deal, or don't live in an area where it's being offered (the deal is only available at certain locations, according to the company), FEAR NOT. There are a whole bunch of other rotating drink deals throughout the year, all of which you can enjoy with a hearty plate of mozzarella sticks placed directly in front of your face. Here are some favorites:

$2 Vodka Lemonade Way back in March (remember March???) Applebee's gifted us with $2 boozy vodka lemonades. This was, of course, a slightly pricier deal than the DOLLAR L.I.T., but since Applebee's was kind enough to use Absolut Vodka, thus preventing some very bad future hangovers, they had to tack on the extra dollar. Extremely worth it, IMHO.

$1 Bahama Mamas Applebee's Applebee's preceded Vodka Lemonade month with Bahama Mama month, serving up $1 bahama mamas at select locations for all of February. The Bahama Mamas were made with white rum and "Applebee's new, proprietary mix of pineapple, lime, and orange juices with hints of coconut and cherry," according to Thrillist, and though they were a tad too sweet for my palate, they were a great way to get tropical fancy and pretend it wasn't snowing non-stop.

$1 Margaritas Giphy In the month of October, which was literally a thousand years ago, Applebee's did it uuuuuuup with $1 margaritas. Dubbed "Dollaritas" (GET IT? Of course you do), these were a huge hit, since margaritas are pretty much everyone's favorite alcoholic beverage. Applebee's brought the Dollaritas back in April, to much acclaim, if prematurely, considering April's deep freeze here in the Northeast. Still, they were pretty popular the second time around, so there's a good chance Applebee's will bring these back in the future. Stay posted, Dollarita lovers!