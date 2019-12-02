Maybe you're an Applebee's fanatic. Maybe you're not. Either way, you now absolutely have a reason to frequent the place all December long, because Applebee's December 2019 Neighborhood Drink of the Month is festive, fun, and served in a mug. And, as is always the case with the chain's beloved Neighborhood Drinks of the Month, it's only a dollar. Yes, one single, measly dollar in exchange for a flavorful alcoholic beverage that you don't even have to mix yourself. Is this a Christmas miracle? Without further ado, friends, meet the Merry DOLLARITA.

Applebee's new and delightfully merry pomegranate-flavored seasonal drink is available starting Dec. 2 and will be on the menu for the rest of the month, so take advantage of it while it's available. This new, seasonal twist on Applebee's already-iconic DOLLARITA cheerfully blends marg ingredients like tequila, triple sec, lime, and margarita mix — but adds a sweet, wintry touch of seasonal-favorite pomegranate into the swirl of flavor. This addition also gives the Merry DOLLARITA its delightfully pretty and highly-Instagrammable shade of millennial pink, so grab a few dollars, invite your squad, and hope your followers are prepared for some very merry Insta story spam geotagged at Applebee's.

And of course, because everything you drink during the winter holiday season should be consumed from a mug, Applebee's knew to forego the classic margarita glassware in favor of this cozier, more seasonal beverage receptacle. You'll get your Merry DOLLARITA in a 10-oz. glass mug.

Tis the season of giving, so give yourself a lil' treat or two by moving your happy hour to Applebee's this December and give the Merry DOLLARITA a spin. If you didn't finish your holiday shopping during the Thanksgiving weekend sales this year, this beverage is the perfect reward after a long day of money-spending — both because it's delicious and because it won't break the bank (even if your holiday spending did). Best part? The Merry DOLLARITA is available all day, every day at Applebee's, so it doesn't matter what time it is when you're ready for your yummy seasonal marg — if it's December 2019 and Applebee's is open, you can get one. Bless.

Find your nearest Applebee's location and, as advised by the company, call first to be sure that location has the drink in stock (you wouldn't want to show up to the devastation of a dry supply of Merry DOLLARITAs, would you?). And remember, these are available for dine-in customers only — so as much as we'd all like a giant to-go vat full of the stuff, we'll have to imbibe within the Applebee's walls. Eat, drink, and be merry responsibly, kids!