Full moons get blamed for all sorts of upheaval in our lives. If you are someone who likes to pay attention to the lunar cycle, you’ve probably noticed that the full moon, in particular, has some curious effects. And while the moon is probably not a hollow spacecraft, and it won’t turn your sister into a werewolf, according to astrology, the full moon does have an impact on our moods and mental states. Further, the spiritual meanings of the April 2018 full moon allude to our internal world — our inner self, anxieties, concealed emotions, and shadowy attributes; those aspects of our consciousness and personality that we tend to conceal from ourselves. Confrontation and integration of these denied aspects of self leads to greater self-awareness, understanding, and spiritual maturity.

The Old Farmer's Almanac explains that, according to folklore, this month's full moon is also known as the Full Pink Moon, as it signals the arrival of one of the first spring flowers — the delicate phlox or moss pink. It's also a powerful time for "killing weeds, thinning, pruning [...] and planting below ground crops."

According to astrological thought, full moons are thought to reveal hidden things. And Scorpio, which the full moon will transit on Sunday, April 29, 2018, is all about change, renewal, transformation, and embracing what we’ve relegated to the shadows of our consciousness, according to ThoughtCo. With all that in mind, it’s probably not surprising that the full moon on April 29 is expected to be pretty emo. According to Bri at The Hoodwitch, we should “expect feelings to be intense, and everyone’s defenses to be up. This is an excellent time to let go of the stories, resentment, and obsessions that hurt more than they help."

While this week may give rise to some intense feelings, and "those will trigger some touchy interpersonal dynamics," according to The HoodWitch, this is also an opportunity to observe our own reactions and habitual responses. "When you feel threatened is when it’s easiest to lose track of empathy [...] The best protection is discernment — not self-justifying or defensive behavior," The Hoodwitch further notes.

If all those energies sound kind of complex, and maybe a little scary, consider that there’s a lot to be gained by confronting those issues within ourselves and our lives that block our peace and well-being. So whenever we’re presented with the challenge to do a bit of self-reflection and behavioral house cleaning, consider it an opportunity to expand your self-awareness, take inventory of your behaviors and relationships, and get a fresh take on things.

Because, according to Astrology King, this full moon could also bring about some pretty amazing things. “The full moon on Sunday, April 29 [...] is a good omen for stability and success," Astrology King noted. And it also "highlights opposing forces or polarities in your life such as your work versus your home, or what you need versus what you want. Inner tension and external pressures can lead to personal conflicts and crises that drain your energy. Your home, family, and intimate relationships come into sharper focus following a full moon." And while some of that sounds about as much fun as a fork in your eye, also consider that, following the potentially rough stuff, this an opportunity to use your “increased emotional strength and intuition to overcome any relationship challenges." Astrology King further explains.

It’s also helpful to remember that this full moon period is a great opportunity to refine any ambitions or goals you set for yourself during the new moon — the full moon is a time for fruition. As the full moon peaks in Scorpio on Sunday, this is a major opportunity to harness the power of your mindset and imagination to help you home in on what you want to create in your life right now. While transformation is sometimes a deep, painful, and murky-feeling process, it is, essentially, all about bringing about something new; a new and renewed state of being. ThoughtCo. notes that this “full moon emphasizes both kinds of roots: the psychic subterranean kind and those that come from being parked in one spot. It’s timely for purging the excess and what takes you off your center. Scorpio’s regenerative force helps you clear out your psyche and come home to feeling good.”

So while the process may be uncomfortable at times this week, your challenge is to confront what you need to confront, feel what you need to feel — and allow your creativity and imaginative power help you reinvent a more empowered mindset. This full moon is all about getting real, releasing what needs to go, and rebuilding a stronger mental and emotional foundation moving forward.