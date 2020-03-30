The lucky north node in Cancer is leaving its final blessings to you within your house of self. Expect to feel much more affirmed and validated in yourself and your identity, Cancer. Be sure to celebrate the transitions you’re experiencing, especially since new responsibilities will require some level of hard work on your end. With Saturn and Mars in your house of intimacy and transformation, this spring symbolizes you stepping into a new chapter of your life. Prepare for the unconventional — sometimes it’s the unusual experiences that can propel you into achieving your goals. The full moon in Libra, within your house of home and family, is helping you release and heal from the unfair experiences of your childhood. You have an entire community that wants to support you, and the new moon in Taurus is going to encourage you to let yourself be seen within your social circles.

Relationships

Cancer, you’re learning how to let yourself be more intimate with others in April. While trust is difficult and you might just want to skip past all the “games,” it’s important that you understand that vulnerability isn’t shared within a day of meeting someone! It takes time for people to feel comfortable with you, and there’s nothing wrong with your close relationships taking it slow so things don’t blow up in your face. Spend April enhancing your intuition and paying attention to your dreams. While not all messages will tell you the future, interpreting your dreams can help you learn about your subconscious feelings. Let your mind wander — and enjoy the “talking” stage of your new-found-relationships.

Career

The Aries sun is shining bright in your house of career and legacy. This transit comes as a reminder to expect big opportunities to reveal themselves to you during April. You have been working tirelessly towards your purpose, goals, and aspirations. Keep pushing on and remember to set boundaries with yourself and others. There are major transformations in the works regarding your career life — starting April 11 you might come in contact with individuals who give you insight on how to take your career to the next level.

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 3, 6, 10, 25