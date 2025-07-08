Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, July 8

The moon is in outdoorsy Sagittarius, keeping spirits high. Spend your morning pondering your next big adventure. Make a summer vision board or set your travel plans in motion. This explorative energy also bodes well for learning something new. If there’s an interesting book or documentary on your list, now’s the time to dive in.

You may feel caught between comfort and growth during the late morning. The moon lines up with the lunar nodes, which are powerful mathematical points that represent fate and destiny. Sticking to what you know may be the easier option, but opening up to the unknown is where you’ll develop true wisdom.

Before you leap into opinionated conversations over what is right and true, consider whether there is value in an alternative perspective.

Aries (March 20-April 18) There may be something you’re not seeing, Aries. Keep an open mind. Hold off on sharing your most divisive opinions.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) When matters involving your shared resources or intimate relationships arise, trust will become a hot topic. Be honest about your boundaries and emotional needs.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Are you craving connection, yet feeling repelled by the restrictions of commitment? A curious conversation with your significant other or best friend will unveil new understandings. Ask questions more than you listen.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) A growing desire for freedom may cause you to drift away from your responsibilities, either physically or mentally. You need a break. Keep your to-do list light and avoid over-committing yourself.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Spontaneous, creative energy is high, daring you to pick up a paintbrush or notebook and express yourself. Have fun, Leo. You don’t need to create a masterpiece.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You may feel compelled to dig into your family history and research your roots. An insightful conversation with a loved one may help you fill in the blanks, but don’t allow their views about tradition to overshadow your beliefs.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Overthinking may leave you feeling scattered and stressed. An afternoon nap or creative break may help you reset. Switch off your devices, go somewhere else, and avoid interactions with draining personalities.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) If you’re feeling confident, take a creative risk or make a bold romantic gesture. Share your honest affections or make something from the heart (even if you don’t intend to share it with an audience). Follow your feelings, and avoid fixating on outcomes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Trusting your instincts or expressing yourself may be difficult if you’re anticipating judgment. Do what feels right, even if you have to disappoint a few people along the way.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your story is still unfolding, Capricorn. Avoid jumping to conclusions. There’s still time for game-changing discoveries.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Exciting aspirations are grabbing your attention. But how many of your dreams are truly your own, not influenced by outside forces? Reconnect to your unique vision of success.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Your social grace and animated spirit are gaining attention. Step into the spotlight and share your curious ideas, Pisces. Don’t let people push you into their mold.

For more, check out your tarot reading.