Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, July 7

This morning’s bustling cosmic activity begins with the moon roaming through explorative Sagittarius. Staying curious and open to new possibilities will put you in the right state of mind when sudden, unexpected shifts occur.

Don’t be surprised when your desire deepens as playful Venus in Gemini drinks from Pluto. Lighthearted flirtation may turn serious when you realize your attraction is mutual. Your passion and charm could influence an important outcome, reminding you of your power and influence.

Every moment of change is an opportunity for an adventure. When Uranus enters Gemini by mid-morning, it brings disruptive, innovative energy to areas concerning communication, media, and travel. Breaking information will keep you on your toes.

Confidence kicks in this afternoon. The moon’s collaboration with loud and proud Mercury empowers you to use your voice to uplift yourself and others. Be forward, complimentary, and outspoken. Declare your interests and share your bold ideas with anyone who will listen. However, be prepared to accept a difference of opinion. Friction builds between the moon and Mars in critical Virgo, urging you to steer clear of conflict.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Feel a breakthrough coming, Aries? Refresh your environment to get your creative juices flowing. Working from a coffee shop or meandering around a different neighborhood will nudge you toward new ideas.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) If you’re feeling financially stuck, Taurus, hit the books. You could boost your income by mastering a unique skill or reconsidering if your budget aligns with your values. Save now so you can stress less later.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Gemini, you’re about to enter a chapter of reinvention that offers a taste of true freedom. Explore who you are beyond rigid labels and don’t contort yourself to fit in. People might say you’ve changed, but really, you’re embracing who you’ve always been inside.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You’re on the verge of breaking a major habit of self-sabotage. Get curious about the mental patterns that keep you stuck in a loop or fixated on the past. You may be surprised how quickly you grow when you’re more aware of your worries and fears.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Welcome to your activism era, Leo. Break the mold and push for progress in your community. You could meet friends and surprising allies along the way who share your passion for certain causes.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) There is more than one way to succeed, Virgo. When detours force you to redefine your ambitions, break away from the conventional career path. Look for an alternate road and make the most of the connections you’ve built along the way.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Eye-opening conversations could spark your desire to expand your horizons. If the chance for adventure arrives, say yes. It could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn and grow.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Share your mistakes and struggles, and forgive yourself for past decisions that you’d handle differently today. An emotionally vulnerable conversation could be both scary and liberating.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) When the terms and agreements of a commitment change unexpectedly, don’t delay honest discussions about it. This could be a significant opportunity to embrace a new dynamic in your love life or business dealings. Don’t resist the inevitable.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Sudden redirections are a sign that it’s time to adapt to a freer lifestyle. Regular movement and healthier choices will help you balance the impact of overworking.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Make the most of your creative, curious energy. Explore new hobbies and passion projects that are lighthearted, playful, and an opening to meet exciting people. Who knows, you might form a surprising connection on the tennis court or at the theater.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Changes are unfolding close to home. Sudden discoveries about your history or lineage could put family dynamics into perspective. Ask questions and pay attention to your growing interests. It may be time to upgrade your living situation or return to your roots.

