Saturn and Mars are finally leaving your house of self, and are now in Aquarius taking space in your house of values and possessions. This year has been extremely significant to your growth and development, but the lessons aren’t completely over. Start taking note of where your values and ideals come from. The full moon in Libra will help provide some clarity as to how you can begin to prioritize your legacy. On April 11, Mercury enters Aries in your house of home and family. Keep your ears peeled for messages from your loved one, even if it’s just remembering difficult experiences.

Relationships

You have spent this past year understanding the value of healthy relationships, Capricorn. Hard work results in a reward, which means you might be fully appreciating the ability to socially distance. Expect to continue learning about yourself throughout the month of April, which requires you to exercise the act of opening up to people. As the month progresses, you’ll learn how to better articulate your values and ideals to others, so long as you understand that it’s valuable to do so. You value productivity and order, Cap, but you still have a lot to learn when it comes to embracing chaos, aka live a little.

Career

The beginning of April could feel like finding water in the middle of the desert. That is, assuming you’ve done all the personal and professional development necessary to reap the fruits of your labor. While relaxation periods are only temporary, it’s important that you do take the time to unwind and appreciate all you’ve done. April 3 will usher in a period of pleasure in your daily routine and activities. Now’s the perfect time to mindfully meditate through life. Fully appreciate each meal, physical exercise, and daily routine. With all the social distancing going on, it’s still important for you to keep in touch with your network, so on’t forget to call your friends and family members back!

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 1, 6, 13, 16