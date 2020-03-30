Aquarius Saturn and Mars in your house of close relationships is encouraging your social circle to contract and release, Leo. Saturn is forcing you to take a closer look at the people you more intimately engage with, and Mars is asking you to start investing your energy into the ones that matter most. With Taurus Uranus slowly making its way through your house of career and legacy, pay close attention to the projects you’ve been working on and notice how they begin to gain more traction over time. On April 3, Mercury and Neptune will make a conjunction in the sign of Pisces, potentially warning you about a message that might be too good to be true. Venus is entering Gemini on April 3, and while she moves throughout your house of community and aspirations, be sure to take stock in the abundance of resources you’ve built through your social connections.

Relationships

During this time you could be struggling with social distancing. Because while you like to take your moments of isolation and retreat, you also draw your energy by being witnessed by others! You may find yourself having to unpack the close relationships in your life, spanning from best friends, romantic partners, and even business relationships. Catching up with the ones who you hold closest to you via Zoom or FaceTime is a great way to keep in touch. Expect for your social circle to expand and pour over with abundance throughout April. Just make sure you set boundaries regarding how many relationships you can continuously maintain.

Career

Leo, there are plenty of times where you’ve had to admit that you were wrong — whether or not you say it out loud is another conversation. People who’ve questioned your work ethic and ideas may be shockingly surprised by you in the upcoming months. The knowledge you have accumulated over the past few months will turn around and benefit you in an unconventional way. Keep your eyes peeled starting April 22, because there’s extremely supportive energy that’s encouraging you to shine bright. You’ve committed yourself to work tirelessly to be the best, so don’t be surprised when people witness the results of your greatness.

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 3, 6, 22, 24