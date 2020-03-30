Hey Libra, do you know what time it is? It’s time for you to figure out how to prioritize your fun! With Saturn and Mars in Aquarius taking space in your house of pleasure and creativity, you’re being forced to address how spreading yourself too thin is impacting your energy. Are you continuously bending your back until it breaks for people who don’t appreciate it? Well, with Venus entering Gemini on April 3, you’re going to have a crash course on how to work with others. Sometimes collaboration means knowing when to stop. It’s not your responsibility to take on everybody’s burden.

Relationships

Take a moment to appreciate how much healing you’ve already done, Libra. You’re always improving in the love department, but it’s important to understand it’s OK not to be “there” yet. You’re exactly where you need to be at the present moment, so give yourself a little more credit. April is going to shine a light on your relationships, including your tendency to dive face-first onto a rock and a hard place. Expect to realize an unconventional truth about how your familial relationships influence who you let yourself get close to. Maintain relationships that support your healing process.

Career

You may be thinking about going back to school in some capacity. 2019 helped you out in regards to clarifying the legacy you want to leave on this Earth. Regardless of how far you are on your personal journey, expect the thirst for knowledge to consume you. You may find that for you to take the next step in your career, you’ll have to take up higher education starting this year. Take April to organize your thoughts and develop a plan, a mission statement, and a strategy to get where you intend on going. You’re highly capable, Libra, so turn up the discipline.

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 7, 15, 21, 27