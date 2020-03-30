Taurus, Libra is gearing up to leave your house of self on April 4, in order for you to shift your focus to indulging in your possessions. With Venus continuing its trine to what is now Aquarius Saturn and Mars, expect that you may begin reaping the fruits of your labor within your career. You may find yourself having to work harder than usual, which is why I encourage you to utilize Gemini Venus’ powers of seductive communication. With the Libra moon trining Aquarius Saturn, Mars, and Gemini Virgo, it’s very likely that you may start releasing unnecessary work responsibilities, in order to appreciate the projects that you need to focus on.

Relationships

You’re really putting yourself out there Taurus, and the universe supports this. Despite all the work that’s beginning to pile up, you’re still finding a way to mix business and play. In the spirit of work-life balance, we encourage you to cut loose! Download a dating app, talk to people, find someone who captures your interests. Be careful about taking on more than you can chew, especially if that results in sneaking around. The new moon in Taurus could shine a light of perspective onto you, this is a wonderful time to listen to your intuition.

Career

It’s time to let your thoughts and ideas take center stage, Taurus! You might find yourself coming across unconventional ways to make money and “get rich” so to speak. Be careful because the world is so unstable, long term investments during the month of April could have unforeseeable results. You shouldn’t have a difficult time keeping up your momentum, just be sure not to take on too many opportunities. Towards the middle of the month, you might find yourself holding on to hidden anger or that your words don’t get across exactly how you’d like them to. Try to breathe through the madness and make sure that you take breaks. You’d be surprised at how pleasure can actually motivate your work.

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 1, 3, 7, 26