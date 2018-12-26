Arby's Oreo Bites Are Back & The Photos Will Make Your Mouth Water

In the year of our Cookie Monster 2018 it may seem like every variation of the Oreo that could ever exist has, in fact, existed. I am hard pressed to think of an Oreo hybrid that hasn't already graced our taste buds. So while I come to you today not with new Oreo news, I do still come with delicious Oreo news: Arby's Oreo Bites are back on the menu for a limited time.

If you are not already familiar with the Oreo Bites, a bit of background for you: they first hit menus in January 2018. The appeal of the bites is that they are essentially Oreo doughnut holes, with an outside cake flavor based on the the iconic cookie and filled with bits of Oreo wafer, and a gooey filling in the center. The main draw of these — y'know, aside from the fact that a doughnut had a baby with your favorite cookie, and then made it accessible by drive-thru — is that they are served piping hot. That first iteration sold in packs of six for $2.59 each, making it an affordable breakfast (and lunch, dinner, elevensies, etc.) option if you happen to be a person who lives near an Arby's.

But really, all the words I type can do nothing to account for the majesty of what they look like in real life.

According to Chew Boom, the offering is now back at Arby's locations, suggesting that this may now be a seasonal offering. And really, what better way to kick off 2019 than by taking a gooey warm Oreo doughnut to the face?

If you missed last year's round and you're wondering what to expect, per popular food reviewer The Impulsive Buy, "The exterior has a warm, moist give that has that characteristic deep flavor of an Oreo wafer and then some. Served hot, each bite reminded me of a chocolate lava cake, while the dusting covering each bite could have been from the bottom of a bag of mini Oreo cookies." That said, that review had less-than-positive words about the inside, so this may be a BYOF (bring your own filling) situation.

For those of us who don't live near an Arby's, fret not — you have plenty of other Oreo options at your disposal. You can get yourself to a Cold Stone Creamery right now to try one of their two seasonal holiday flavors, which is the The Dark Chocolate Merry-Mint Creation: a base of Peppermint Chocolate Ice Cream mixed with Ghirardelli Peppermint Pieces, Oreo cookie crumbles and whipped cream. Or you could head to your local grocery store aisle, where you'll find Oreo Hot Cocoa Mix, in original and mint flavors. And, as any true Oreo stan knows, 2019 brings along two new Oreos to sink your teeth into: the Dark Chocolate-flavored Oreo coming on Jan. 2, and the "Most Stuf" Oreo headed our way sometime in early 2019. A new year is on its way, y'all, and everything's coming up Oreos.