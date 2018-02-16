When The Bachelor Winter Games first began, Bibiana Julian seemed pretty unlucky in love. She had just been axed from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor (which was for the best, by the way), and even though she landed a date with Kevin on The Bachelor Winter Games, Kevin also had eyes for Ashley Iaconetti. Can't a girl catch a date? Things changed for her in Episode 2 in the form of New Zealand Bachelor Jordan Mauger. Are Bibiana and Jordan dating after Bachelor Winter Games?

At first, Bibiana was into Canadian Kevin Wendt, but so was Ashley. Bibi and Kevin had one date, but ultimately, Kevin opted to spend more time with Ashley, and that whole thing with Bibi went kaput. What's a girl to do? Jordan Mauger was late to The Bachelor Winter Games house, which meant that he was a day late but also a novelty to the women who had already seen whatever casting had given them the day before. Bibi was interested in Jordan, and the two seemed to hit it off. They talked a lot, practiced their accents on each other. "When you speak, my leg starts twitching," Jordan told Bibi. (OK?) And then they smooched, a lot. Jordan even said he was chuffed about Bibi, which sounds like he's really having a good time. They cuddled! They talked! Jordan gave Bibiana a rose at the end of Episode 2! There was some definite potential there.

But don't get too excited. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Bibiana and Jordan made it. Bibiana has been doing a lot of press lately, given that The Bachelor and The Bachelor Winter Games are both airing right now, and she's talking more about Arie than she is anything that happened on the spinoff. On Almost Famous, Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins' podcast, Bibi admitted that she didn't love that Arie was the Bachelor she got on her season. "I personally feel victimized," she said on the podcast, "That I didn't get such a good Bachelor." Shots fired! But she clarified, and she's maybe not wrong?

Bibiana said that Ben was a better Bachelor because he knew how to talk to the women he was dating. "I feel like you just knew how to navigate your conversations, and even just saying goodbye to the women, you had much more to say, much more personal. I watched your Women Tell All, and you can tell that the women just wanted you to really be happy, and that shows a lot. It shows that you really took the time to listen; you navigated conversations very well throughout the dates." It's worth noting that she has no pictures of any men at all on her social media (and considering that Dean and Lesley are barely keeping their relationship a secret, it would be fine-ish to post about it), so I guess it's back to the drawing board for Bibi.

Jordan, who is known as "the guy that flipped a coin to decide his final rose on The Bachelor: New Zealand," is just trying to stay afloat after the show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he spoke of the death threats he received after his Bachelor season. He seems like the Brad Womack type who knew that he couldn't marry any of the women on the show. “Unfortunately, I knew early on that I wasn’t connecting with anyone... I’ve fallen for women before and felt the butterflies and I just wasn’t feeling it. It was tough because you have to see it through." He did, though, have a good time on The Bachelor Winter Games. “I did get the experience I hoped for on the show and the highlight was being emotionally mature, vulnerable and allowing someone to connect with me on that level,” he said. “There were times I would go into interviews and be smiling ear-to-ear because I was just so happy.”

Jordan also has no social media presence with Bibiana, so I'm still guessing that even though he had a good time with Bibi, Jordan is probably single now, too. Jordan does seem close with fellow The Bachelor Winter Games contestant Lily McManus, but is it romantic?

It... doesn't seem so. Since Jordan and Lily both came out of The Bachelor in the same country, my guess is that they just have known each other for a long time, and it's always nice to have buds on the weird, international show you're on.

Welp — Jordan and Bibi may not have found love on The Bachelor Winter Games, but there's always Bachelor In Paradise: The International Edition, right? (It doesn't exist yet, but feel free to use it, ABC.)